Arguing breaks out over Sidhu’s “bada bhai” address to Imran Khan





Alleged video of Pak’s welcome to Sidhu goes viral

Safran party spokesman Sambit Patra sees “greater design at work”

Our Office, PTI | New Delhi | Posted on 11.20.21, 03:39 PM

Punjabi Congressman Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday visited revered Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan and offered prayers and highlighted “the opening of a new chapter in friendship” and trade between the two country, days after India reopened the Kartarpur visa-free corridor for Sikh pilgrims.

The Kartarpur Corridor connects Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of the founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak Shrine in Gurdaspur district in the Indian state of Punjab. The 4 km long corridor provides visa-free access for Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit the Darbar Sahib.

On behalf of Baba Guru Nanak, a new chapter in the friendship between the two countries should begin, ”Sidhu told reporters upon his arrival at Kartarpur Sahib.

“After the world wars in which millions of people lost their lives, if Europe can open its borders with a single visa, a single passport and a single currency, why not in this region where we have personalities like Bhagat Singh and Maharaja Ranjeet Singh who are revered by everyone? He asked Sidhu said he wished for mutual love between India and Pakistan.

“Windows must be opened in the walls erected in 74 years (between India and Pakistan),” he said, insisting on opening trade between the two countries.

“There should be exchanges between two countries,” said the cricketer turned politician. Sidhu thanked Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan for stepping up to open the corridor. “I am grateful to the Prime Minister (Imran Khan) for taking the first step and on the other side (India) responded in two steps. I had already said that those in favor of ‘laanga’ (corridor ) would have blessings and those who oppose them were of no value, he said.

When the CEO of the Kartarpur Corridor Project Management Unit, Muhammad Latif, welcomed the former zero point test cricketer and sent him and his delegation his best wishes on behalf of the Prime Minister Sidhu said: “Imran Khan is my older brother. I am very honored. He (Khan) gave us a lot of love. “

Meanwhile, the BJP denounced Congress after Sidhu allegedly called Pakistani prime minister his “older brother”, alleging that the opposition party saw terrorist groups like ISIS and Boko Haram in Hindutva as he found a “bhai jaan” to Khan.

An alleged video of Sidhu hosted by a Pakistani official on behalf of Khan has gone viral in which the congressman is heard saying that Khan was like a “bada bhai” to him and that he loved him very much. “This is a serious matter of concern for India,” BJP spokesman Sambit Patra said as the ruling party seized on the issue to target Congress.

He claimed there was a broader view at work, and Sidhu’s comments were linked to a number of congressional leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, criticizing Hindutva.

Referring to the statement of Congress leader Salman Khurshid in his latest book, Patra said the opposition party sees terrorist groups such as ISIS and Boko Haram in Hindutva while he finds a “bhai jaan” in Khan.

“This is done for the policy of appeasement because Congress still thinks that there is a section in India that will rejoice over praise for Pakistan. There are however no such people in India,” added Patra.

He noted that Sidhu also congratulated Khan and Pakistan earlier and hugged his army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa on a previous trip to the neighboring country.

Noting that Punjab is a border state where Pakistan is trying to stir up unrest, Patra said he needs mature and patriotic leadership.

“Sidhu is not good for India and the Punjab deserves better than him,” he said.

Pakistan’s foreign minister recently described Hindutva as a threat to global security, and he borrowed the term from Rahul Gandhi, according to the BJP chief.

When asked about Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi writing a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of farmers, Patra hit back and asked if she also considered Khan an older brother like Sidhu, as she had in the past called the chief of Punjab his brother.

Sharing the video, BJP IT department chief Amit Malviya tweeted: “Rahul Gandhi’s favorite Navjot Singh Sidhu calls Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan his bada bhai. Gandhi’s siblings chose a Pakistan-loving Sidhu over veteran Amarinder Singh? “

India recently opened the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, and a number of Punjab pilgrims, including politicians, visited the place on the anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak.

In November 2019, Prime Minister Khan officially opened the Kartarpur Corridor as part of the commemoration of the 550th anniversary of the birth of Guru Nanak in a colorful ceremony, paving the way for Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit the one of the holiest sites of their religion in Pakistan without the need for a visa. .

