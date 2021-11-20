Prime Minister Imran Khan will not be able to escape when PDM arrives in Islamabad (Fazl)





Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman speaking at an anti-PDM protest in Peshawar on November 20, 2021. YouTube / HumNewsLive The Pakistani Democratic Movement is holding an anti-government protest in Peshawar. The .PTI government is “not the representative of the people”: Abbasi of the PML-N.

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan will have no chance of escaping when the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) reaches Islamabad, opposition alliance leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Saturday.

“We will close the roads when we reach Islamabad, not the government,” Fazl said, addressing a rally in Peshawar alongside other PDM leaders, without specifying when the alliance will march to the capital.

The Peshawar rally was part of a series of PDM protests, which included protests in Karachi and Quetta earlier this month. The opposition alliance will now head to Lahore and then Islamabad, but the dates have not yet been announced.

“We will continue to fight until the government drowns in the sea,” said the head of the PDM, adding that the current configuration had “damaged the Islamic identity of the country”.

He asserted that the opposition, before a joint session of parliament, “received threatening phone calls demanding that the votes for the adoption of the bills be given in favor of the government”.

Fazl said the opposition alliance had not demanded elections to local bodies, but rather wanted to immediately hold general elections which were initially due in 2023.

The PDM leader, referring to the 2018 general election, said the people’s “stolen” votes should be returned to them, alleging that the government has “made arrangements to rig the next election once again.”

Opposition persisted that the government “formed the basis of the rigging” in the upcoming election when it bulldozed 33 bills in Wednesday’s joint session of parliament, including bills crucial issues related to the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and the granting of the right to vote to foreigners. Pakistani.

The joint opposition has warned it will move the Supreme Court against the legislation to parliament, with the government asking it to sit at the negotiating table.

“They are not the representatives of the people”

For his part, PML-N leader and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the government in place was “not the representative of the people”.

The former prime minister said the “events that led to the rigging of the 2018 election” were gradually coming to light, as he reminded people that former Gilgit-Baltistan chief justice Rana Shamim blamed the Former Pakistan Chief Justice Saqib Nisar for “playing a role in rigging” the polls.

Abbasi said the government was now going to “rig” the next general election, just as it had “rigged” the by-elections in Daska. “Legislation passed in parliament will not solve the country’s problems,” he added.

PML-N leader and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi addressing a PDM protest in Peshawar on November 20, 2021. YouTube / HumNewsLive

The former prime minister said that when leaders are “insensitive to the suffering of the people, then they are unfit to rule” and should resign from office.

He reiterated that the government had granted an NRO (concession under the National Reconciliation Ordinance) to Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav by passing a law in this week’s joint parliamentary session that grants him the right of review and review, in accordance with the orders of the International Court. of Justice.

Pakistan cannot prosper until the country complies with the constitution, he added.

