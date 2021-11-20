‘We want taxpayers to fund defense in sordid affairs,’ Tories tell Boris Johnson





Tory MPs lobbied the prime minister for the right to taxpayer-funded legal representation to defend against sleazy claims, according to reports.

According to the Times, the influential 1922 committee of backbench Conservative MPs presented their case to the Prime Minister at a meeting earlier this week.

Boris Johnson attended the committee meeting following his government’s embarrassing turnaround in an attempt to save disgraced former Tory MP Owen Paterson from suspension. The turnaround came after Johnson issued a three-line whip ordering his MPs to vote to save Paterson, only to further humiliate them by reversing his own Commons victory less than 24 hours later. READ MORE: Tory rebellion started with empty seats behind Boris Johnson at PMQ Amid the Conservative Party’s fury over the incident, Johnson told the 1922 committee: “On a clear day I crashed the car into a ditch.” He would have been pressed by what MEPs see as the need to change the rules regarding the handling of investigations into their conduct. Currently, an MP does not have the right to appeal once the independent standards watchdog has found them guilty of corruption. The Conservatives want the rules to change to allow an appeal process, with members of the 1922 committee saying it would be unfair if one of them could not afford to do so. The Times reported that an appeal process currently exists for MPs accused of sexual harassment, but they must cover their own legal costs. The news of MPs lobbying for their own interests has drawn condemnation, especially in light of the Conservative Party’s sweeping cuts to legal aid to the public. Adopted in 2012, these cuts to legal aid amounted to just under £ 1 billion each year in lost funding in real terms, according to to reports in the Guardian. Reacting to the news, Labor MP David Lammy said it was “grotesque”. He continued, “The Conservatives’ cuts to legal aid have deprived thousands of ordinary people of the ability to defend their rights and left innocent people still facing heavy legal bills. Asking taxpayers now to cover the costs of sordid investigations is shameful hypocrisy. ” Good Law Project director Jo Maugham said, “We are paying for their foolishness with higher taxes. Do we now have to pay more for them to try to evade responsibility for it? ” Peter Stefanovic added: “Probably the most grotesque, ridiculous, crazy, crazy, bat-crazy idea, stupid, in the despicable idea I’ve heard this week. Did I miss anything thing ? ” READ NEXT: ‘We have the texts’: newspaper responds to No 10 denial of Boris Johnson’s ‘threat to sue’

