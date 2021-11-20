Trump praises Rittenhouse’s acquittal, calls case ‘lack of prosecution’





EXCLUSIVE: In an “Ingraham Angle” interview on Friday night, former President Donald Trump reacted to Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal, telling Fox News the case was a blatant example of prosecutor misconduct and the teenager of Illinois was acting in self-defense.

“I think it was a great decision,” Trump told host Laura Ingraham, praising the jury for not giving in to outside pressure and delivering a fair verdict.

“I was surprised that we have to go this far. Someone should have ended it earlier. Frankly, the case should never have been brought,” said the former president.

“In my opinion, it was professional misconduct, and there is a lot going on in this country right now. It was shameful.

Trump called Rittenhouse a “poster boy” for “innocence based on self-defense.”

Then-President Trump, accompanied by Ivanka Trump, right, speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Thursday, February 7, 2019 (Associated Press)

He added that he believed Rittenhouse would have been killed had he not shot Gaige Grosskreutz, the Kenosha, Wisconsin unrest survivor last year, who pointed a gun at Rittenhouse. Grosskreutz sustained a serious right bicep injury when Rittenhouse fired at point blank range.

“I think [Rittenhouse] would have been dead if he had waited a quarter of a second when that gun was pointed at his head. This guy was going to pull the trigger. Less than a second [later] he would have been dead, ”Trump said. “There wouldn’t have been a trial because they wouldn’t have tried the person who pulled the trigger. I was very happy to see him, a lot of people were happy to see him. “

Trump added that he was even surprised to see a case brought against Rittenhouse, adding that the performances of Kenosha County assistant prosecutors, Tom Binger and James Kraus, were a “big bad mark for prosecutors” across the country.

“The prosecutors, what they did to try to win, instead of seeking justice, they were just looking for a victory. It was probably a political affair to a large extent,” he said.

“He’s a young man who shouldn’t have been prosecuted, based on every ounce of evidence you examine.

Judge Bruce Schroeder speaks to attorneys during Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin on November 17, 2021 (Associated Press)

“When I saw that at first I didn’t have to see it 15 different times when you ended up seeing it probably 40 different times. It was over. Everyone I knew, they said it was self-defense. He would have been dead. “

Trump hailed Rittenhouse as courageous for taking a stand in his own defense, contrary to conventional advice for such trials. He also credited the jury with responsibly deliberating “under pressure to do the wrong thing”.

The former president added that he believes Judge Bruce Schroeder has also performed well under similar pressures.

“I like the way the judge started out, but they touched him from the point of view that they were trying to intimidate the judge, both outside and inside the courthouse. held on. He struggled for a while. “

