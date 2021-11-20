After Modi’s warning on Bitcoin, cybercrime is high on the cops’ agenda; PM will address DGs today





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address officers at the All-India DGP-IGP conference at the UP Police Headquarters in Lucknow on Saturday. The PM was due to arrive at the scene around 9:15 am. He will be joined by Union Home Secretary Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, IB Chief Arvind Kumar and R&AW Chief Samant Goel. The Prime Minister will attend a detailed presentation on various aspects of national security, attended by senior police officials from different states as well as most of the senior officials of the central police forces and internal security. The issues of terrorism, cybercrime, crime against women, law enforcement and public order during a pandemic must be discussed as a matter of priority. Two days ago, Prime Minister Modi made his first public comment on cryptocurrencies during the Sydney Dialogue, warning that bitcoin poses a risk to younger generations. “Take cryptocurrency or bitcoin, for example. It is important that all democratic nations work together on this issue and ensure that it does not fall into the wrong hands, which can spoil our young people, “he said. According to the itinerary, Prime Minister Modi will be at the 56th Conference of the Director General, Inspector General of Police until seven in the evening, after which he will be at Raj Bhavan from 7.15pm to 7.45pm. Around 8 p.m., the PM will return to the police headquarters for dinner, where he will stay until 9 p.m. All these programs will take place in the DGP office located on the ninth floor of the police headquarters, Signature building. After dinner PM Modi will join Raj Bhavan around 9.15pm and rest there for the night. After that, on the morning of November 21, the PM will reach the police headquarters at around 9:20 a.m. to attend the CEO conference on the second day. Alongside the police chiefs of all states, the chief of the para-military forces will be present at the conference during which many vital issues, including cybercrime, data governance, the challenges of the fight against terrorism, left-wing extremism, emerging trends in drug trafficking, prison reforms will be discussed at the conference. Earlier on Friday, Union Home Secretary Amit Shah opened the 56th DGP conference in the state capital Lucknow. At this conference, the chiefs of police of all the states and Union territories of the country, the chiefs of the paramilitary forces participate as well as 37 specially invited members who will virtually join this conference. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a keen interest in the DGP conference since 2014. Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to encourage free and informal discussions by participating in all sessions of the conference, giving senior police officers the opportunity to inform the Prime Minister directly on key policies. -the manufacturing and internal security issues affecting the country. Previously this conference was traditionally held in Delhi before 2014, but in 2014 it was held in Guwahati, in 2015 it was held in Rann of Kutch, in 2016 it was held in the National Police Academy, Hyderabad, in 2017 , it was organized at the BSF Academy. Tekanpur, in 2018 it was held in Kevadia and IISER and in 2019 it was organized in Pune. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

