Brexit news: Boris says “high risk” Article 16 could backfire on UK – “It’s worse!” | Politics | New





The two sides are at odds over post-Brexit trade deals in Northern Ireland – nearly a year after Britain formally left the European Union. UK Brexit Minister Lord Frost is keen to completely overhaul large parts of the Northern Ireland protocol, continuing to insist that it just isn’t working. But the EU refuses to give in and the “far-reaching” proposals presented to British negotiators last month fall far short of their demands.

Boris Johnson and Lord Frost continue to warn that Article 16 remains “on the table” – suggesting that the UK could invoke it with immediate effect. This mechanism makes it possible to suspend on both sides of the parts of the agreement that it no longer considers viable for economic, social or environmental reasons. However, the EU was quick to retaliate by warning that it would retaliate forcefully if Article 16 were triggered, heightening fears of a potentially destructive trade war between the two sides. Political experts fear the UK will employ a ‘high risk strategy’ by invoking Article 16, warning that Brexit will take Britain a much bigger hit from any subsequent trade war that may be triggered .

Wyn Grant, a British political scientist and professor of politics at the University of Warwick, told Express.co.uk: “Boris Johnson will trigger Article 16 if he thinks the concessions offered by the EU are insufficient, but c is a high risk strategy. . “The EU has given way, but the role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) is a red line for them and difficult for the UK to accept. “If large parts of the deal are put on hold, the EU is likely to retaliate, sparking a trade war. “It would mean losses for both sides, but the losses for the UK would be bigger.” READ MORE: Brexit fallout in Spain as the British say: ‘The dream is over, back in the UK’

Over the past few weeks, Lord Frost has continued to warn that the conditions to satisfy the triggering of Article 16 have been met, but has insisted that he will try to find a mutually beneficial solution. But Alistair Jones, associate professor of politics at De Montfort University in Leicester, argued that the motives for activating the mechanism might not exist at all. He told Express.co.uk: “The problem here is the Article 16 activation rules – there must be serious economic, societal or environmental difficulties which are likely to persist. “It is not specified but the situation in Northern Ireland has not been as bad as mainland Britain in terms of food shortages or fuel shortages. DO NOT MISS

The breakthrough of Covid as “the most effective way” to curb the spread of the virus [LATEST]

EU criticized for “undermining the British constitution” [COMMENTS]

UK to sign ‘very strong’ Swiss research partnership [REPORT]

“There is a problem with getting goods from Britain to Northern Ireland, but this has all been detailed in the Withdrawal Agreement and the Post-Brexit Trade Agreement. “The reasons for activating the article are slim.” Professor Jones agreed that any trade war resulting from the EU’s retaliation against the triggering of Article 16 would have a much bigger impact on the UK. He explained that some of the 27 EU countries now have “negligible trade” with Britain and therefore will not notice any material impact, while the size of the bloc in terms of product supply will work much more at its own. advantage.

The policy expert said: “The UK will be hit harder in a trade war than the EU collectively. “Some EU member states have negligible trade with the UK and won’t see much of a difference. “The EU will be better in its size. “They will be able to find alternatives to products of British origin within the EU, at a much lower cost than the UK trying to do the same.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1523460/brexit-news-boris-johnson-article16-uk-eu-trade-war-lord-frost The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos