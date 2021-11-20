BJP condemns Congress over Sidhu’s “bada bhai” speech to Imran Khan





The BJP denounced Congress on Saturday after the chairman of his Punjab unit, Navjot Singh Sidhu, allegedly called Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan an “older brother” during a trip to Kartarpur Sahib, alleging that the opposition party saw terrorist groups like ISIS and Boko Haram in Hindutva. while he finds a “bhai jaan” in Khan.

An alleged video of Sidhu hosted by a Pakistani official on behalf of Khan has gone viral in which the congressman is heard saying that Khan was like a “bada bhai” to him and that he loved him very much.

It is a matter of serious concern to Indians, BJP spokesman Sambit Patra said as the ruling party seized on the issue to target Congress.

He claimed there was a broader view at work, and Sidhu’s comments were linked to a number of congressional leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, criticizing Hindutva.

Referring to the statement of Congress leader Salman Khurshid in his latest book, Patra said the opposition party sees terrorist groups such as ISIS and Boko Haram in Hindutva while he finds a “bhai jaan” in Khan.

This is done for the policy of appeasement because Congress still thinks there is a section in India that will rejoice over praise for Pakistan. However, there are no such people in India, Patra added.

He noted that Sidhu also congratulated Khan and Pakistan earlier and hugged his army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa on a previous trip to the neighboring country.

Noting that Punjab is a border state where Pakistan is trying to stir up unrest, Patra said he needs mature and patriotic leadership.

Sidhu is not good for India and the Punjab deserves better than him, he said.

Pakistan’s foreign minister recently described Hindutva as a threat to global security, and he borrowed the term from Rahul Gandhi, according to the BJP chief.

When asked about Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi writing a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of farmers, Patra hit back and asked if she also considered Khan an older brother like Sidhu, as she had in the past called the chief of Punjab his brother.

Sharing the video, BJP IT department chief Amit Malviya tweeted: “Rahul Gandhi’s favorite Navjot Singh Sidhu calls Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan his ‘bada bhai’. that the Gandhi siblings chose a Pakistan-loving Sidhu over veteran Amarinder Singh? ”

India recently opened the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, and a number of Punjab pilgrims, including politicians, visited the place on the anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak.

