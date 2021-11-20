Kanter challenges LeBron over ties to Nike, China; LeBron responds that he will not give his energy to Kanter





Celtics Center Its edges has been on a public mission all season raising awareness of human rights abuses in China (which led to China banning Boston games in the country). He used social media and interviews to call Chinese President Xi Jinping a “dictator,” wrote “Free Tibet” on his shoes, called on Nike to do business and make many of his shoes in China, urged the President Biden to boycott the next Beijing 2020 Winter Olympics and more. He is also challenged James lebron on his links with Nike and China and started again the day before the game between the Lakers and the Celtics on Friday night. To the owner of @Nike, Phil Chevalier What if I book plane tickets for us

and let’s fly to China together. We can try to visit these SLAVE workers

camps and you can see it with your

own eyes.@King James @ Jumpman23

you are welcome too.#EndUyghurForcedLabor pic.twitter.com/241bg887JO -Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) October 26, 2021 Money over morals for the king Sad and disgusting how these athletes claim to care about social justice They really shut up and dribble when Big Boss says so Did you find out about the slave labor that made your shoes or isn’t it part of your research? pic.twitter.com/YUA8rGYeoZ -Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) November 18, 2021 After the Celtics beat the Lakers when LeBron returned to the field from an abdominal injury, James was asked about Kanter’s comments and dismissed the Turkish center. “I don’t give my energy to too many people. He’s definitely not someone I would give my energy to, ”said LeBron. “He’s trying to use my name to create an opportunity for himself. I certainly won’t comment too much on this … “He’s always had a word or two to say in my direction, and as a man, if you have a problem with someone, you really go to him.” He had his chance tonight. I saw him in the hallway and he walked right past me. Moments after LeBron James stepped on the floor to warm up, right behind him is Enes Kanter who has on more than one occasion called LBJ for not speaking out further on social injustices outside of United States. #backward pic.twitter.com/l8lBkXcJvN – A. Sherrod Blakely (@ASherrodblakely) November 19, 2021 The Lakers and Celtics will replay on December 7 when Boston comes to Los Angeles. Learn more about the Lakers

