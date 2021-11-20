Navjot Singh Sidhu calls for trade opening, “new chapter in friendship” between India and Pakistan





Punjabi Congressman Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday visited revered Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan and offered prayers and highlighted “the opening of a new chapter in friendship” and trade between the two country, days after India reopened the Kartarpur visa-free corridor for Sikh pilgrims.

The Kartarpur Corridor connects Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of the founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak Shrine in Gurdaspur district in the Indian state of Punjab. The 4 km long corridor provides visa-free access for Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit the Darbar Sahib.

The pilgrimage to the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara was suspended in March last year due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The Kartarpur corridor was reopened on Tuesday for pilgrims.

On behalf of Baba Guru Nanak, a new chapter in the friendship between the two countries should begin, ”Sidhu told reporters upon his arrival at Kartarpur Sahib.

“After the world wars in which millions of people lost their lives, if Europe can open its borders with a single visa, a single passport and a single currency, why not in this region where we have personalities like Bhagat Singh and Maharaja Ranjeet Singh who are revered by everyone? He asked.

Sidhu said he wished for mutual love between India and Pakistan.

“Windows must be opened in the walls erected in 74 years (between India and Pakistan),” he said, insisting on opening trade between the two countries.

“There should be exchanges between two countries,” said the cricketer turned politician.

Sidhu thanked Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan for stepping up to open the corridor.

I am grateful to PM (Imran Khan) for taking the first step and the other side (India) responded in two steps. I had already said that those who were in favor of the ‘laanga’ (corridor) would have blessings and those who opposed it had no value, he said.

When the CEO of the Kartarpur Corridor Project Management Unit, Muhammad Latif, welcomed the former zero-point trial cricketer and sent him and his delegation his best wishes on behalf Prime Minister Sidhu said: Imran Khan is my older brother. I am very honored. He (Khan) gave us a lot of love.

Sidhu visited the complex and also offered religious rituals. He and members of his delegation were offered “langar” (food) made from wheat and field vegetables, which Guru Nanak Dev had previously taken care of.

According to Latif, more than 300 Indian Sikhs visited the Kartarpur Sahib on Saturday on the fourth day of the reopening of the road which was suspended for twenty months following the Covid.

