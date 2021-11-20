Donald Trump congratulates Kyle Rittenhouse on his acquittal: “If it’s not self-defense, nothing is”.





Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, was found not guilty on all counts after killing two men during protests last year. Former President Donald Trump offered his “congratulations” to Rittenhouse on his acquittal.

Former President Donald Trump congratulated Kyle Rittenhouse on his acquittal after a jury found the 18-year-old not guilty of all charges during his homicide trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

“Kudos to Kyle Rittenhouse for being found INNOCENT of all charges,” Trump said in a statement shared by his spokesperson on Friday.

“It’s called being found NOT GUILTY – And by the way, if it’s not self-defense, nothing is!” the statement continued.

—Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) November 19, 2021

Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, brought an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle to racial justice protests in Kenosha on August 25, 2020, following the police shooting against Jacob Blake.

He shot dead two men, Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum, and injured a third, Gaige Grosskreutz, that night.

Rittenhouse was subsequently charged with intentional first degree homicide, attempted first degree intentional homicide, reckless first degree homicide and two counts of reckless endangering first degree safety.

But on Friday, a jury was unanimous in acquitting the teenager of all charges.

The verdict was celebrated by some Republican lawmakers, including Reps Paul Gosar, Matt Gaetz and Madison Cawthorn. They all joked that they offered an internship at Rittenhouse.

Trump’s congratulatory statement follows his defense of the teenager in August 2020. Speaking to reporters at a press conference, the former president said: “He was trying to get away from them, I guess it looks like, and he fell, and then they attacked him real hard.

President Joe Biden defended the jury’s decision on Friday, telling reporters that “the jury system is working,” but added that he and many other Americans were “angry and concerned” about the verdict.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.in/politics/world/news/donald-trump-congratulates-kyle-rittenhouse-on-his-acquittal-if-thats-not-self-defense-nothing-is-/articleshow/87817783.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos