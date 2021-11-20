Ohio Republicans cling to Trump’s rhetoric as they vie for Senate seat





By Eva McKend, CNN

The overcrowded Ohio Republican Senate primary has become a battle over who can best align with former President Donald Trump.

The field of more than a dozen candidates includes former Ohio State Treasurer Josh Mandel, former Republican State President Jane Timken, businessman Bernie Moreno, State Senator Matt Dolan, businessman Mike Gibbons and JD Vance, author of the New York Times bestselling book. Hillbilly Elegy. Trump has yet to approve anyone in the race.

The desire to stand out as they worked to be seen as those most like Trump was on display at a candidates’ forum this week.

There, six of the candidates criticized the Democrat-led voting rights bill, For the People Act and vaccine mandates, and reiterated their outright support for Trump – some repeating the lie that the election of 2020 had been “rigged” and “stolen”.

Vance, the best-known of the candidates, blatantly lied about 2020, saying the tech industry worked with Democrats to rig the election.

“This is why we have the catastrophe we have instead of a second term for Donald Trump,” he said.

Mandel made similar statements.

“Every time they try to cancel me, I say it louder and louder. So let me say this very, very clearly: I believe this election was stolen from Donald J. Trump,” a- he declared.

Moreno wanted to assure the crowd that he also believed the election was stolen, disputing Mandel’s claim that the former treasurer is the only one in the race who consistently makes the false statement.

“I’ve said it every time. Maybe you arrived late too and didn’t hear me, ”Moreno told Mandel.

Trump won Ohio in 2016 and 2020, and his support could be key to the competitive primary.

“The president is very popular in Ohio, and rightly so. He has done great things for Ohio. He has done great things for the country, so of course we welcome his endorsement just as Democrats would welcome the endorsement of Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton and the endorsement of Barack Obama, ”Moreno told CNN.

Vance – once a Trump critic who wrote in a deleted tweet since Trump was “objectionable” – is now praising the former president.

The Middletown natives focus intensely on cultural conflicts as the road to victory for Republicans across the country.

“For so long, I think Republican officials feared that culture wars were the electoral enemy or at least a weakness for them, and yet it turns out that many of our voters vote for issues like indoctrination. of their kids … in schools or if their kids are told there are 40, 50 or 80 genders, “Vance told far-right outlet Breitbart News earlier this month.

Vance declined CNN’s interview requests.

Shannon Burns, who leads the Republican Party in Strongsville, said he was wary of Vance’s turnaround.

” I’m suspicious. I think everyone should beware. You hear him, in his own words, what he said against President Trump in a way that was not policy oriented. He was clearly a self-proclaimed ever Trumper, ”he said.

Burns credits Trump with transforming the GOP in Buckeye State.

“He did something for the Republican Party in Ohio that no other candidate has ever been able to do. And it definitely takes Ohio from what was a purple state, or in a few years maybe a blue state, to a hard red state, ”Burns said.

Timken suggested she was working to build a coalition that included both Trump loyalists and non-Trump Republicans.

“I am the candidate who can build a winning coalition of Trump supporters and parents of education and bring these suburban voters back… in order not only to win a primary, but also to win the general election. You have to be an additional candidate, ”Timken said Tuesday in an interview in his Columbus campaign office.

Her desk includes a photo of herself with Trump and a large cartoonish banner with the 45th president atop a military-style tank surrounded by fireworks and the American flag.

Timken said the top priority for Ohio voters was inflation and the state of the economy. She took a subtle look at her rivals’ most inflammatory tactics:

“You can’t win a race in Ohio on Twitter. That’s not how you win races in Ohio. … Saying outrageous things to attract attention is not how I’m going to run this race and not how I’m going to win this race.

Dolan is the only Republican candidate not to seek Trump’s approval. He doesn’t criticize the former president but says the race should be narrowly focused on politics.

“President Trump will not vote in May 2022; Ohio Republicans are going to vote. And when they look at what I may have done, my conservative results here in the State Senate… they will see that it is good Republican ideals that are helping Ohio develop, ”Dolan told CNN.

