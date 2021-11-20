Keir Starmer challenges Boris Johnson to come to Newcastle to fight the stench of Walleys Quarry





Keir Starmer challenged Boris Johnson to come to Newcastle to talk to residents about the stench of the Walleys Quarry landfill. The Labor leader traveled to Chesterton on Thursday for the first in a series of ‘town hall’ events, where he and Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves met with local voters. Sir Keir called on bodies such as the Environment Agency (EA) and local authorities to do more to tackle the problem of hydrogen sulfide (H2S) emissions from the Walleys quarry in Silverdale . Click here for more political news And he invited the Prime Minister to visit the region and meet the residents affected by the problem. Sir Keir said: “To the locals it looks like hell on earth. I can’t believe what I’m being told how long this has been going on and the lack of urgency in relation to it. It ‘ is the kind of thing and the locals will know it better than I do that absolutely dominates your life and ruins the quality of your life. “So somebody has to bang their head here, whether it’s the Environment Agency, whether it’s the council, and take this urgent action, which I think was actually ordered by the court there. two or three months ago My heart goes out to the local people having to put up with this. “I don’t accept that nothing can be done about this. So we need some leadership here, and at the end of the day, maybe we will need the leadership of the government on this. I would like to see the Prime Minister come here and have a town hall like this and answer the career question.



Want to make sure you never miss Stoke-on-Trent’s most important headlines on a daily basis? If you have an email address then you are sorted. All you need to do is sign up for our daily email alerts, and you’ll receive them straight to your inbox. What are they? Our newsletters are sent in the morning, afternoon and evening. They’re a compendium of all of the day’s most important local headlines in an easy-to-read format. We’ll also send you late-breaking news alerts, so you get the news when it happens. What should I do? Just follow this link and click on the newsletters you want to receive. And it’s not just the main informational email – there’s the Stoke City and Port Vale newsletters, our weekly Way We Were nostalgia email and many more that might interest you. Am I stuck with this once I sign up? We know how irritating it is when your inbox is filled with emails you don’t want. If you decide that you no longer wish to receive the newsletters, simply click on the unsubscribe box and you will no longer receive them. But you can always re-register whenever you want. Will it cost me anything? No, the newsletters are absolutely free. It will only cost you the time to enter your email address and choose the newsletters you want to receive. Can I try it out before registering? Certainly. Click on this link and you will see what to expect. So how do I register? Just click here and you are good to go. “I expect the locals to say they don’t care who fixes this as long as it’s fixed.” The EA carried out air quality monitoring in areas around Walleys Quarry following an increase in complaints about the stench of H2S, with the agency ordering Walleys Quarry Ltd to carry out a certain number of actions, in particular the capping of certain parts of the site. In September, the High Court ordered the EA to implement measures to reduce daily concentrations of H2S in the local area to one part per billion from January 2022, following a case brought on behalf of of young Mathew Richards. The EA insists it has always worked within this time frame, although it is appealing parts of the High Court judgment.





Monitoring data showed a drop in H2S levels since the spring, although they remained noticeably higher at Galingale View. For its part, the Newcastle Borough Council has set aside a $ 1 million ‘war chest’ for taking legal action against Walleys Quarry Ltd. The authority served the company with a reduction notice, which is under appeal. A trial on the issue is due to take place next June. And Newcastle Tory MP Aaron Bell has repeatedly raised the issue of Walleys’ career in Parliament, including with the Prime Minister. More stories Residents of Stoke-on-Trent ‘pooped’ by pigeons ravaging their homes Jealous ex-wife strangled and told him “I’m going to kill you tonight” Over 270 A&E patients waited over 12 hours in just one month Stoke-on-Trent Butchers Open 150,000 Factory Outlet Truckers to give Gray, 15, birthday present as he bravely fights leukemia A Walleys Quarry spokesperson said: The Walleys Quarry landfill welcomes Sir Keirs’ call for the Environment Agency and the council to work constructively to address these issues. For her part, Walleys Quarry continues to work with all stakeholders, as it always has, to alleviate local concerns. From the start, we have led the way in proposing and implementing constructive solutions. Progress is underway. We are continuing our work program, including the Posi-shell drilling and styling program. We are pleased that the latest Air Quality and Health Assessment from the Environment Agency reveals that average hydrogen sulfide levels have been declining month-to-month since May 2021. You haven’t subscribed to the newsletter? Try ithere Register now to receive it for free here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.stokesentinel.co.uk/news/stoke-on-trent-news/keir-starmer-challenges-boris-johnson-6231707 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos