Comings and goings in Alexandroupoli

United States Army units are seen in the port of Alexandroupoli, preparing to deploy on Operation Atlantic Resolve to Europe in February. [EPA]
Since the start of the week, Alexandroupoli has seen unprecedented traffic in the form of US military helicopters reaching more than 150 heading to hot spots near Ukraine and Belarus. Such an American movement a stone’s throw from the Dardanelles is expected to cause quite a bit of discontent across the Aegean Sea. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has already complained to US President Joe Biden about Alexandroupolis’ increased role in the new Greek-American defense agreement.
As the first US helicopters flew over Alexandroúpoli, the city in northeast Greece hosted a delegation from the neighboring city of Corlu in Turkey to discuss continued economic and tourism cooperation at the local level. The Evros House has announced an agreement on vacation offers for Corlu businessmen and workers. Northeast Greece also sends large numbers of tourists across the border, with at least 40 buses making the crossing during the long weekend of October 28 alone.
Normalcy seems to be gradually returning to the border regions a year and a half after the surge of migrants that rocked relations between neighbors in a very dangerous territory, and in the midst of the lingering tensions on the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean. Hundreds of Turks ride on weekends to enjoy the taverns and European way of life, just as hundreds of Greeks make the crossing to shop on the other side. These secular comings and goings can stop in times of crisis, but the daily links remain strong in both directions. For people living near borders, it is a matter of survival.
Having said that, it shouldn’t affect the way we defend ourselves against hostile movements. Border civilians and others always know what’s going on. The events of March 2020 proved it.
