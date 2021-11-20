Narendra Modi drinks farm law repealing poison for unity narrative

Those who say the decision is politically motivated miss the point that the BJP has never been politically strong enough to occupy political power in Punjab.

The decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modis to repeal the three agricultural laws and his apologies to the nation that he has not been able to make some of the farmers understand that the merits of the laws reflect the greatness of the man who is ready to drink the poison so that society can move forward without conflict and the nation can remain united.

Those who supported farm laws feel irritated. But they should ask themselves why the prime minister who defended the laws to the hilt decided to step down.

Modi did not blame the party or his cabinet colleagues, special interests or opposition parties. He, in fact, thanked all who supported the legislation and took full responsibility for the failures. He called on farmers to return home to their fields and families and to make a fresh start.

It takes a lot of courage and great spiritual power to give way when everyone thought the restless farmers were the losers and exposed. We must not forget how the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government treated Baba Ramdev to Ramlila Maidan during the midnight crackdown in 2011 against innocent men and women who were there to support Baba Ramdev’s agitation against corruption.

In the case of the agitation of the farmers, the Modi government used velvet gloves even when the most provocative act of insulting the national flag at the Red Fort was observed. Even when the commotion disrupted public life by squatting on the national roads, they were allowed to organize dharna.

It is basically because the Prime Minister is a Democrat who does not believe in the use of state power over innocent citizens. He had witnessed the atrocities of the state apparatus during the state of emergency (1975-77) and he would never do anything to thwart the democratic process.

He realized that part of the farming community was not prepared to listen to any arguments. Their main goal was to create chaos that could spread to other sections of society. In such a situation, it is always better for democracy and society to step aside and allow normalcy to prevail.

Reforms are a tedious process. The ideas that have ruled for centuries take time to change. And more important than pushing for reforms is to ensure the unity of peoples and avoid divisions that could lead to long-term integration problems. The Punjab has suffered greatly, first from activism and then from the threat of drugs. Interest earned is ready to use any crack to widen the chasm. Captain Amarinder Singh had previously spoken of alienation of young people which could take a bad turn.

It is not that this would reduce the Prime Minister’s enthusiasm to work for the recovery of the farming community. The Modi government should be credited with increasing agricultural spending for the sole purpose of making the activity productive and profitable. The fragmentation of the farm has increased the number of marginal smallholder farmers. He advocated scientific agriculture to help these farmers in addition to donating money directly to their account. Already over Rs 1.62 lakh crore has been transferred to the accounts of over 10 crore farmers.

His commitment to improving the farming community is evident in the announcement of a committee that would look at all aspects of agriculture such as zero budget farming (to encourage organic farming), scientific farming in modifying cultivation models, and to make the MSP more efficient and transparent. This committee would include representations from central government, state governments, farmers and experts. He said he was working with all sincerity and would continue to do so in the future.

The people of this country trust the honesty and sincerity of the Prime Minister’s goals and actions. The Punjabi farming community also seemed happy. Captain Amarinder Singh struck the right note by praising Modis’ action. But the opposition tried to score points, saying it was due to political constraints in the context of impending assembly elections in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and elsewhere.

Let’s do a reality check. The real story is always different from what the opposition will try to paint to fit their story. Despite the agitation against the agricultural law, the BJP is doing well on the electoral front. The party won in Assam, where 86% of the population live in rural areas and the state has an electoral unfavorable demographics of the BJP. The party won 77 Assembly seats in West Bengal and became the main opposition. In Pondicherry, the BJP won important seats to be part of the government. The party won municipal and local elections and also performed very well in secondary polls.

Those who speak of the BJP fearing the electoral fortunes in the Punjab should not fall asleep in political oblivion. The BJP was not a major player in the state, and it preferred to align itself with the state’s Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) rather than trying to define an independent existence. This was aimed at forging the Hindu-Sikh unity which had developed cracks due to Sikh militancy in the form of the Khalistan movement. The BJP has never allowed its political ambition to damage this chemistry. To say that the party would not understand and appreciate the sensitivities of the Punjab and be guided by politics is a lie.

Parties like Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal and State Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu may be blinded by their political aspirations. While Kejriwal will not hesitate to hang out with the Bababr Khalsa group and Sidhu would love to hug Pakistani army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, nothing like this is expected from those who think about unity and unity. integrity of the Punjab. Those who saw activism in the Punjab in the 1980s are too afraid of political instability in the state.

Politics is not the reason for Modis’ decision to withdraw the laws. A prime minister who can teach Pakistan a lesson by launching surgical and airstrikes should not be challenged as being weak. It is governed only by the national interest. Not that he has changed his mind or his arguments on agricultural legislation. It’s just that conceding a few motives can help to better manage the broader interest of the country.

The Prime Minister ended his historic speech Friday morning by chanting a line from theShabad(hymn) by Sikh Guru, Guru Govind Singh, which reads: Deh Siva bar mohe eh-hey subh karman te kabhu na taro (Seek the blessings of the Goddess so that one does not hesitate to perform good actions). Modi asked for God’s blessing to do good work with honest intentions so that he would not be strayed from the path of work for the welfare of his people. Such a statement can only come from a person who is highly spiritual, above himself, and who is not afraid of the results.

The writer is the host of the BJP's media relations department and represents the party as a spokesperson in televised debates. He is the author of the book Narendra Modi: The Game Changer.