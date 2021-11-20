“Imran Khan is not India’s brother”





After Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu sparked a row by calling Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan a “bada bhai” (older brother), now national party spokesman Manish Tewari has slammed the leader of the PPCC for his remark, stating that Prime Minister Pak can never be India’s elder brother after sending terrorists to Indian soil and killing our soldiers.

Tewari tweeted:

. @ ImranKhanPTI might be anyone’s older brother, but for India it’s the cat paw of Pak Deep State ISI-Military that combines weapons and narcotics in Punjab and sends terrorists daily through the J&K LOC. Did we so soon forget the martyrdom of our soldiers in Poonch?

Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) November 20, 2021 Sidhu calls Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan “Big Brother”

PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu once again made a controversial remark when addressing Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, his “big brother”. The President of Congress made the statement during his interaction with the CEO of the Kartarpur project. Sidhu had reached Kartarpur to pay homage to Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara. Navjot Singh Sidhu also said he has a lot of love for the Pakistani Prime Minister. Sidhu’s remarks came at a time when Pakistan was actively pushing terrorists in Kashmir as well as terrorist activity in border areas Smoking against his bonhomie with the Pakistani Prime Minister, the head of BJP IT lamented that the Gandhi siblings – Rahul and Priyanka preferred Sidhu to ex-Punjab CM and army veteran Capt Amarinder Singh. Akali Dal also urged the Center to take note of his comments.

This is not the first time Sidhu has fueled controversy with his affectionate comments to his Pakistani cricket counterpart. When the Kartarpur Corridor opened in 2019, Sidhu attended the event in Pakistan and praised Khan. Thanking his “yaar dildar” Imran Khan for his efforts, he also sent a “Munnabhai MBBS hug” to Prime Minister Modi, congratulating him on “winning the hearts of the whole world”. Sidhu also attended Imran Khan’s investiture in 2016 and hugged Pakistani army chief General Qamar Bajwa, infuriating most Indian politicians.

Recently, as Sidhu rebelled against then-chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, the military veteran resigned from the party, citing humiliation over repeated attacks by Sidhu and his government. . He also warned Congress leader Sonia Gandhi against appointing Sidhu as CM, calling him an “unstable man” and pro-Pakistan, endangering the security problems at the Punjab’s borders. Sidhu had dismissed Singh’s concerns and is now in a bitter feud with CM Charanjit Channi.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.republicworld.com/india-news/politics/manish-tewari-slams-sidhu-for-praising-pakistan-pm-imran-khan-is-not-indias-brother.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos