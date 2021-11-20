Donald Trump heavily hints at 2024 as several polls show him beating Biden





Former President Donald Trump has again strongly suggested that he plans to launch another White House campaign in 2024, as several recent polls show him beating President Joe Biden.

Biden has seen his poll count increase in recent months after taking office in January with an approval rating of over 50%. As multiple crises have plagued the Biden administration over the past year, the latest polls have suggested that Trump will beat the current president if another presidential election takes place today.

In a Friday night interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, Trump was asked about his future political plans after spending a few minutes attacking Biden’s policies.

“Mr. President, are you the one who saved the country after Biden?” Ingraham asked.

“Well, let me put it that way,” Trump replied. “I love our country and I think a lot of people are going to be very happy,” he said.

After the interview, Trump’s official spokesperson Liz Harrington also posted the remark on Twitter.

– Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) November 20, 2021

During a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in February, Trump raised the possibility of challenging Biden in 2024.

“In fact, you know they just lost the White House [in 2020], I might even decide to beat them for the third time, “the former president said, promoting false claims that the 2020 election was” rigged “in Biden’s favor. He has since made several similar statements. over the past year.

Several prominent Trump allies, including former White House strategist Steve Bannon and former adviser Jason Miller, have repeatedly said they believe Trump will stand for re-election in 2024.

“I think at the end of the day, in 2024, President Trump will run again. At least that’s my hope,” Miller told Fox Business in early October.

In September, Harrington suggested to Newsweek that Trump was ready to run in the next presidential election. “President Trump cares deeply about the country and keeps all of his options open,” she said in an email.

During a February speech to Republicans in Boston, Bannon predicted that Trump would be back in charge after the 2024 election.

“He will come back to us. We will have a landslide victory in 2022, and he will lead us in 2024,” the former president’s close ally said, according to the Boston Herald.

Meanwhile, several recent polls have indicated that Trump is closely or even significantly favored by voters over Biden. The survey results released Thursday by Redfield & Wilton Strategies showed 44% of Americans would vote for Trump while only 39% would support Biden, a 5 percentage point lead in favor of the former president.

Notably, the poll also showed Trump was moving forward. When the same survey was conducted in September, only 42% of those polled supported Trump, tied with the 42% behind Biden.

Another poll released earlier in November by Emerson College showed Trump was narrowly ahead of Biden. Trump was supported by 45% of registered voters while Biden was supported by only 43%, a 2% lead for the former president.

A recent survey by USA Today and Suffolk University showed that more Americans oppose Biden for another White House term than against Trump who is running again in 2024. Almost two-thirds (64 %) of those polled said they opposed Biden for another term. Only 58% said they were against Trump.

However, Trump and Biden’s favorability remains low overall. The average of recent FiveThirtyEight polls indicated that Biden was just ahead of his favor with the public. While about 42.5% of Americans approve of Biden, about 41.5% view Trump favorably.

Former President Donald Trump has again hinted at a possible 2024 presidential bid as recent polls have shown him beating President Joe Biden. This combination of images shows Trump and Biden during the last presidential debate of 2020 at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee on October 22, 2020 BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI, JIM WATSON / AFP via Getty Images

While Biden’s approval rating has plummeted in recent months, some have already started to speculate that he might step down and not run again in 2024. Additionally, many have expressed concerns about Biden’s health as he will be 81 by the time of the next presidential election.

While some have suggested that Vice President Kamala Harris could run if Biden were to step down, his favor is even worse than Biden’s. The latest poll average compiled by FiveThirtyEight found that about 37.9% of Americans approve of Harris, which is 4.6 points below Biden and 3.6 points below Trump.

Newsweek reached out to Trump’s spokesperson for further comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

