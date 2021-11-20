The unraveling of US-China relations

In recent years, the US-China relationship has hit its lowest point in decades. This week, after a virtual summit with Xi Jinping that lasted more than three hours, President Biden spoke of common sense safeguards that were needed to prevent the relationship from falling further apart. But the summit did not end with concrete agreements or even a joint statement on issues affecting the relationship, which range from trade and technological development to human rights in Hong Kong and Xinjiang to China. future of Taiwan. The lack of agreement underscored the fact that the problems between the two countries seem largely intractable, despite an urgent need for cooperation on issues such as climate change.

I recently spoke on the phone with Jude Blanchette, Freeman Chair in Chinese Studies at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, DC, about his vision for the summit. During our conversation, which has been edited for length and clarity, we discussed whether to view the Sino-U.S. Relationship as zero-sum, Xi Jinping’s refusal to leave China in the past 21 years. months, and why a conflict over Taiwan may be less imminent than many in Washington fear.

What was your biggest takeaway from this virtual meeting?

The fact that the expectations of the reunion were just for them to have the reunion shows how the relationship has deteriorated over a relatively short period of time. And so, while it is undoubtedly important that we now witness the dialogue at the highest level, when we consider whether this marks an inflection point like the end of the Cold War, the low expectations on both sides were in fact a sign that the fault lines are quite deep and extensive, and that it is going to be a very long process to find very limited areas of cooperation amid a deep sea of ​​tension in key areas of rivalry. So it marks in a deeper way that we have now entered deeply or officially into an entirely new era of US-China relations.

How would you characterize the time? You just used the expression cold war, even though it doesn’t quite sound like the US-Soviet relationship between 1945 and 1991.

We probably don’t want to spend all of our time talking about Cold War analogies, but I would just say that no historical analogy is perfect and, as Churchill said of democracy, the Cold War is the worst possible historical analogy, except all the others. It’s not exactly a replay of the Soviet-American competition. But this is a multidimensional competition bordering on rivalry between two great powers that should last for some time, so the outline of the Cold War at least helps us to start thinking about some of the things we need to do. do to manage the relationship. I fear that by combating the Cold War analogies, we are simply leaving ourselves in more vague and vague territory, and that will lead to issues like Taiwan that continue to spiral out of control without embracing a Cold War thinking. on how to put in crisis management mechanisms and confidence building measures. It’s a muscle we haven’t flexed in a while. This is the limited appeal of the analogy.

What are these measures to keep things from getting out of hand? It turned out that the American side seemed to be saying that while we have all of these issues, this is not a zero sum game. Do you see it that way?

I actually think one of the outcomes of the meeting in making sure Xi Jinping is as in person as we’re going to have him for now is to start now to tie the direction of the relationship to his own persona. What had happened before was that he was relatively distant. And that meant you had that wolf warrior army under him, and he felt like the relationship was skyrocketing without him putting his own name and heritage on the line. I think one of the smart moves to bring him to the table is ‘he has every interest in dealing with this because he’s strapped to his back.

I think it’s true that it’s not zero-sum, but there are both zero-sum and positive-sum domains. And one of the challenges we have is that we talk about it as a competition, but in reality, it’s multiple competitions. We’re going to see some areas, like in green tech, where we’re fighting against each other, but that could actually produce some very positive benefits for both parties, as the pie may not grow bigger, but it gets bigger. greener and better for everyone. There are areas of technological development where we do it and probably should think of it in zero-sum terms, where advancements in certain technologies come at a considerable cost to the other side.

Realistic logic dictates that there will be key elements of regional dominance that are not positive-sum. Either China is hegemony in East Asia or the United States is. But this is a fairly narrow view of the relationship between the two countries. There are others where they can be zero sum, but we need to get them back on track. Trade is a good example. Since 2016, we have started to think of trade more from a national security perspective, and as a matter of demanding leverage on the other side, which moves away from areas of economic integration, which have advantages to positive and expanding sum. to both populations. We want to make sure that the competing elements of the relationship do not crowd out the cooperative elements.

What are some of these zero-sum areas of greatest concern?

At the most abstract level, and in a very striking way, and here I see echoes of the Cold War, we have a version of the ideological competition, but it’s a really interesting, unique and updated version. Xi Jinping now says that China’s political system is clearly superior to Western democracies in its ability to deliver practical results in governance. atrophy. It’s an interesting new development. For a long time, we despised the Chinese political system as being some kind of deadlock of 20th century communism, and I think Beijing took this to heart and spent a lot of time trying to improve and revitalize the system of governance to such an extent that it can compete with the West. So at a high level of discourse, the United States and China both speak, for their own reasons, to their own national and international audiences, portraying this as a competition between, in Xis’ mind, governance. effective and ineffective, and, in the American spirit, authoritarianism versus democracy. It’s hard to see how we can find a new coexistence with these narratives, as both sides tie this to a core legitimacy.

More concretely, in terms of regional strategic dominance, China is fighting to end the primacy of the United States in the region, and the United States is fighting to maintain its primacy in the region. And that includes an ability to shape outcomes just off the coast of China. This is an intolerable zero-sum situation, and China is actively working to change the status quo. This explains its island building activities, and it explains the pace of its actions in the Taiwan Strait. And in some ways, I think the United States is living like it’s 1993, like we have the same amount of overall global power as we did back then, and we can still maintain a status quo that has held up. for a good part of the post -1945, without recognizing a structural shift of power. We have not found a way to come to terms with what is also politically satisfactory at the national level.