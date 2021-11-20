Jokowi asks PT Pertamina to cut oil and gas imports





President Joko Widodo / Press office of the Presidential Secretariat. Jakarta (Lampost.co) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) asked PT Pertamina (Persero) to reduce the volume of oil and gas (oil and gas) imports which were considered to be heavily dependent on other countries. The public company is encouraged to prepare a strategy for the use of electric cars and electric cookers to be more massive. “If we can switch to another energy, for example, all cars are replaced by electricity, all domestic gas is replaced by electricity, because in PLN, above the offer (oversupply) means supply From absorbed PLN, Pertamina’s oil imports have decreased, ”Jokowi said on the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube show on Saturday, November 20, 2021. Jokowi believes that Pertamina’s oil imports have affected the exchange rate or the exchange rate of the rupee. This is because Pertamina needs large amounts of United States (US) dollars to buy oil. “This affects currency we. Every month Pertamina has to buy dollars in the market in not small, but very large amounts. This is why we are pushing for electric cars and electric cookers, ”he said. Jokowi believes that if Pertamina succeeds in reducing oil and gas imports, it will have an impact on the current account balance and the national balance of payments. “The big goal is for the country to make a profit in the form of a balance of payments. We haven’t been able to solve it for decades, because our problem of importing oil is too big,” he said. he declared. Meanwhile, Komut Pertamina Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (Ahok) was reluctant to comment further. He said technical provisions for oil imports were in the hands of the directors of the state-owned company. Previously, the head of the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), Margo Yuwono, revealed that the value of oil and gas imports in August 2021 was $ 2.05 billion. This number is up 14.74% from July 2021 and 115.75% from August 2020. Meanwhile, non-oil and gas imports in August 2021 were valued at US $ 14.63 billion, an increase of 9.76% from July 2021 and 49.39% from August 2020. EDITOR Wandi barboy

