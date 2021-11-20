PM asks provinces to finalize cadastral mapping within 2 months





ISLAMABAD:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday called on the provinces to finalize the verification of cadastral map data within two months and complete the legislative process against illegal encroachments on public lands as soon as possible.

Chairing a meeting of the National Co-ordinating Committee for Housing, Construction and Development, Imran stressed the need for effective follow-up of pending cases against encroachments by provincial governments and the territory of the capital of Islamabad.

During the meeting, the Surveyor General of Pakistan gave a detailed presentation on the cadastral mapping of the country. It was pointed out that 88% of the mapping of government land had been completed, which also showed illegal encroachments on thousands of acres of government land worth billions of rupees.

Most of the encroachments are on forest lands, in addition to the lands of the Water and Development Authority (Wapda), the National Highway Authority (NHA), the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and Pakistan Railways (PR ).

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran visited the site of 4,400 houses under construction in Farash Town, a suburb of Islamabad, as part of the Naya Pakistan housing project. He said it was the first time that people who could never afford, could now own their own homes.

Imran regretted that previous governments failed to take into account the basic needs of the population, including affordable housing. He added that banks have been urged to provide mortgages to people to help them build the house of their choice.

“It’s our effort to get people to pay less each month, almost the equivalent of what they pay for monthly rent,” he said. The Prime Minister added that a sum of Rs30 billion had been allocated for this purpose, he added.

Imran said that despite the negative impact of Covid-19 around the world, Pakistan was one of the few countries where it kept its construction sector open and people were given the opportunity to make a living.

Currently, he added that 100,000 houses were under construction. “It took almost two years to put in place a structure capable of taking on this difficult task. Now the Naya Pakistan Authority is fully functional to plan and execute the goal of building low cost houses. Also on Friday, the Prime Minister chaired a review meeting on the creation of the Rahmatullil Alamin Authority. Occasionally

Imran said the goal of establishing authority was to eliminate moral evils and promote the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

The meeting discussed the method of consultation with the ulama and the measures proposed by the authority at the international level. Participants also deliberated on the role of an advisory board and steps to take to familiarize school and college students with Seeratun Nabi (PBUH).

