Donald Trump wants to oust Republican governor after MAGA rally canceled: report





Former President Donald Trump would have wanted to oust Republican Governor of Alabama, Kay Ivey, because he accuses him of canceling a MAGA rally that was scheduled for July.

Trump recently met with Lynda Blanchard, a former ambassador for his administration, to discuss possible approval if she drops her Senate campaign and instead challenges Ivey in the 2022 GOP primary, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

“Mr. Trump privately blamed Ms. Ivey for a State Commission decision to prevent the former president from holding a July rally at the USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park, which features a World War II battleship and other historic military planes, “the newspaper reports. “A spokeswoman for Ms. Ivey said the governor had no role in this decision.”

USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park commissioners said they canceled the Trump rally because the facility could not be used for partisan political events, the local NBC affiliate reported at the time. They made the decision to cancel the rally after seeking advice from the state’s Republican attorney general.

Gina Maiola, spokesperson for Ivey, told Stars and Stripes in June that the governor “fully supports President Trump and works closely with him as governor and appreciates his support for our state”.

“The battleship commissioners approached our office for fear of a law that prohibits the use of state property for political purposes,” Maiola said. “The governor and his team said the law would not prevent this event from happening and encouraged them to seek the advice of the attorney general.”

In August, Ivey posted photos of herself on social media welcoming Trump to the state for a rally in Cullman.

“I was honored and delighted to welcome President Trump back to Sweet Home Alabama today,” Ivey said in a statement. “His America First program is something we strongly believe in here in Alabama.”

