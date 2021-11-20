Morning briefing from the Anadolu agency – November 19, 2021





ANKARA The Anadolu agency is here with an overview of the latest developments in Turkey, around the world and the coronavirus pandemic. Developments in Turkey, coronavirus pandemic and other news Turkey has administered more than 119.03 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since the launch of a vaccination campaign in January, according to official figures released on Thursday. More than 55.97 million people have received a first dose of the vaccine and more than 49.9 million have been fully vaccinated, the health ministry said. Turkey also administered a third booster injection to more than 11.81 million people. The ministry recorded 22,234 new cases of COVID-19, 226 deaths and 29,538 recoveries in the last day. The Turkish president had a telephone interview Thursday with his Israeli counterpart, discussing bilateral relations and regional issues. In a phone call Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed regional developments with Mohamed Bazoum, his Nigerian counterpart. Turkey summoned the Bulgarian ambassador to the Foreign Ministry on Thursday evening over allegations that Turkey was interfering in the presidential and parliamentary elections and in Bulgaria’s internal affairs. Turkey supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Moldova, a country in Eastern Europe, Turkish Foreign Minister said on Thursday. One of the founding figures of the PKK terrorist group, Ali Haydar Kaytan, was among those neutralized in Turkish counterterrorism operations in northern Iraq, according to security sources. Turkey’s central bank on Thursday cut its one-week repo rate by 100 basis points from 16% to 15%, in line with market expectations. An explosion on Friday morning in a building in the Turkish capital left two dead and four others injured, an official said. Other global developments Belarus announced it had emptied makeshift camps on its border with Poland and moved migrants to a nearby warehouse which the government turned into a processing center Armenian forces fired at Azerbaijani army positions in the northwestern region of Tovuz, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Thursday. The European Parliament’s budget committee on Thursday approved 149.6 million ($ 170 million) in additional funds to help Syrian refugees in Turkey, the EP said. G7 foreign ministers on Thursday condemned the Belarusian regime’s orchestration of irregular migration across its borders. Polish security forces have arrested at least 100 irregular migrants after crossing the border from Belarus, the Polish Defense Ministry said Thursday. US President Joe Biden’s approval rating has dropped to an all-time low of 36%, according to a poll released Thursday. A Greek F-16 fighter jet crashed Thursday afternoon as it attempted to land, the Greek Air Force said. The Austrian parliament on Thursday voted to lift the immunity of former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz as part of an investigation into allegations of corruption. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has started to assess whether COVID-19 Xevudy antibody therapy can be authorized in the EU, the institution said on Thursday. Germany’s lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, adopted tougher coronavirus measures on Thursday as new infections peaked since the start of the pandemic. Copyright 2021 Anadolu Agency. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

