Politics
Jokowi’s anger “explodes” over Pertamina refinery, these are the facts
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo had time to express his frustration with the performance of public enterprises. This time the target is the Pertamina refinery project which continues to be delayed until it stagnates in the middle of the road.
“For years Pertamina wanted Rosneft in Tuban to want to invest. It has started, I understand Rosneft wants to be fast, but we don’t want it to be fast,” Jokowi explained in a YouTube show from the presidential secretariat. channel, Saturday (11/20/2021).
“It’s a huge investment, 168 trillion rupees, but the realization is only about 5.8 trillion rupees,” Jokowi said again, taking a deep breath.
There are two projects mentioned by Jokowi, namely the Tuban East Java refinery project (Grass Root Refinery / GRR) and the PT Trans Pacific Petrochemical Indotama (TPPI) refinery which was acquired by Pertamina in late 2019, for the completion of the revamping. platform and aromatics project whose development is considered slow.
Previously, there were six Pertamina refinery megaprojects to be built, comprising four existing refinery developments, namely the Refinery Development Master Plan (RDMP) and two new Gras Root Refinery (GRR) refineries.
The two new projects are (GRR) Tuban and GRR Bontang. Meanwhile, there are 4 refinery development projects namely RDMP V Balikpapan, RDMP IV Cilacap, RDMP VI Balongan, RDMP RU II Dumai and RDMP RU III Plaju.
How is the update?
Pertamina RDMP Project
Yesterday, the Balikpapan, East Kalimantan RDMP project reached 43% progress at the end of October 2021. It is planned to operate in 2024 for this first phase in order to increase the crude oil processing capacity by 260,000 barrels per day ( BPH) to 360,000 BPH.
“Until the end of October, the RDMP in Balikpapan managed to achieve an achievement above 0.25% of the target resume, where the completion of the project reached 43.28%. This acceleration is supported by the acceleration of delivery of Long Lead Time Equipment (LLI), the majority of which arrived in Balikpapan in 2021, ”Suwahyanto said, quoted in the company’s official statement, Friday (11 / 05/2021).
Likewise, the Balongan RDMP, West Java achieved 23% in July 2021, citing Pertamina’s official statement (8/13/2021). The project is expected to be completed in May 2022. Apart from this, Pertamina also continues to try to build other RDMP refineries in Cilacap, Dumai and Plaju.
Tuban GRR plant
The new Tuban refinery project in East Java has been told by President Joko Widodo that it is operating slowly. Of the total investment of Rp 168 trillion, only Rp 5.8 trillion was made.
According to the information, the project is currently working on Front End Engineering Design (FEED). Meanwhile, physical activity for development readiness, such as land clearing, reached 54% in August.
“This FEED is one of the important stages of the Tuban GRR refinery development project. From this FEED, it is hoped that a specific description of the refinery equipment and infrastructure to be built at the Tuban refinery will be obtained, “Subholding General Secretary said. Refining and Petrochemicals, Ifki Sukarya cited his written statement on Monday (8/16/2021).
The project was scheduled to operate in June 2027. However, this target was delayed by six months as the home country of the contractor who carried out the engineering design and license was hampered by a regional quarantine due to Covid-19 .
Bontang GRR factory
Pertamina has canceled the construction of a new oil refinery project in Bontang, East Kalimantan while it was on the list of National Strategic Projects (NSPs). This was revealed in early January by the Director of Oil and Gas Program Development, General Directorate of Oil and Gas, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Soerjaningsih in January.
“The construction plan of the GRR (Grass Root Refinery) of the Botang refinery since the end of the planned collaboration between Pertamina and potential partners in 2019, is still under study,” he said during a press conference, Monday (01/18/2021).
In addition, he continued, there is a problem with the limited land held by the government in Bontang, he said is not sufficient for the construction of a new fuel refinery.
[Gambas:Video CNBC]
(Hi Hi)
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20211120185106-4-293109/amarah-jokowi-meledak-soal-kilang-pertamina-ini-faktanya
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]