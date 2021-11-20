Jokowi’s anger “explodes” over Pertamina refinery, these are the facts

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo had time to express his frustration with the performance of public enterprises. This time the target is the Pertamina refinery project which continues to be delayed until it stagnates in the middle of the road.

“For years Pertamina wanted Rosneft in Tuban to want to invest. It has started, I understand Rosneft wants to be fast, but we don’t want it to be fast,” Jokowi explained in a YouTube show from the presidential secretariat. channel, Saturday (11/20/2021).

“It’s a huge investment, 168 trillion rupees, but the realization is only about 5.8 trillion rupees,” Jokowi said again, taking a deep breath.

There are two projects mentioned by Jokowi, namely the Tuban East Java refinery project (Grass Root Refinery / GRR) and the PT Trans Pacific Petrochemical Indotama (TPPI) refinery which was acquired by Pertamina in late 2019, for the completion of the revamping. platform and aromatics project whose development is considered slow.

Previously, there were six Pertamina refinery megaprojects to be built, comprising four existing refinery developments, namely the Refinery Development Master Plan (RDMP) and two new Gras Root Refinery (GRR) refineries.

The two new projects are (GRR) Tuban and GRR Bontang. Meanwhile, there are 4 refinery development projects namely RDMP V Balikpapan, RDMP IV Cilacap, RDMP VI Balongan, RDMP RU II Dumai and RDMP RU III Plaju.

How is the update?

Pertamina RDMP Project

Yesterday, the Balikpapan, East Kalimantan RDMP project reached 43% progress at the end of October 2021. It is planned to operate in 2024 for this first phase in order to increase the crude oil processing capacity by 260,000 barrels per day ( BPH) to 360,000 BPH.

“Until the end of October, the RDMP in Balikpapan managed to achieve an achievement above 0.25% of the target resume, where the completion of the project reached 43.28%. This acceleration is supported by the acceleration of delivery of Long Lead Time Equipment (LLI), the majority of which arrived in Balikpapan in 2021, ”Suwahyanto said, quoted in the company’s official statement, Friday (11 / 05/2021).

Likewise, the Balongan RDMP, West Java achieved 23% in July 2021, citing Pertamina’s official statement (8/13/2021). The project is expected to be completed in May 2022. Apart from this, Pertamina also continues to try to build other RDMP refineries in Cilacap, Dumai and Plaju.

Tuban GRR plant

The new Tuban refinery project in East Java has been told by President Joko Widodo that it is operating slowly. Of the total investment of Rp 168 trillion, only Rp 5.8 trillion was made.

According to the information, the project is currently working on Front End Engineering Design (FEED). Meanwhile, physical activity for development readiness, such as land clearing, reached 54% in August.

“This FEED is one of the important stages of the Tuban GRR refinery development project. From this FEED, it is hoped that a specific description of the refinery equipment and infrastructure to be built at the Tuban refinery will be obtained, “Subholding General Secretary said. Refining and Petrochemicals, Ifki Sukarya cited his written statement on Monday (8/16/2021).

The project was scheduled to operate in June 2027. However, this target was delayed by six months as the home country of the contractor who carried out the engineering design and license was hampered by a regional quarantine due to Covid-19 .

Bontang GRR factory

Pertamina has canceled the construction of a new oil refinery project in Bontang, East Kalimantan while it was on the list of National Strategic Projects (NSPs). This was revealed in early January by the Director of Oil and Gas Program Development, General Directorate of Oil and Gas, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Soerjaningsih in January.

“The construction plan of the GRR (Grass Root Refinery) of the Botang refinery since the end of the planned collaboration between Pertamina and potential partners in 2019, is still under study,” he said during a press conference, Monday (01/18/2021).

In addition, he continued, there is a problem with the limited land held by the government in Bontang, he said is not sufficient for the construction of a new fuel refinery.

