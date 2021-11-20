In open letter to Prime Minister Modi, Varun Gandhi pushes for 4 demands after repeal of agricultural laws





Varun Gandhi | Photo credit: PTI Highlights Prime Minister Modi announced on Friday that the government will repeal three agricultural laws Varun Gandhi said if the decision had been made sooner innocent lives would not have been lost He called on the prime minister to quash all “politically motivated bogus” FIRs against farmers New Delhi: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the annulment of the three agricultural laws, BJP MP Varun Gandhi wrote to him, pushing for four key demands, including the legal guarantee of a minimum support price or MSP for farmers. Prime Minister Modi announced on Friday that the government would repeal three farm laws, marking a cut in his government to end the deadlock in which farmers have been protesting in several states against reform measures for more than a year. Making the announcement during a televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Modi called on protesting farmers to end their agitation over these reform measures and return home as he called for a fresh start. Welcoming Prime Minister Modi’s decision, Gandhi said that “if this decision had been taken sooner, innocent lives would not have been lost”. “Thank you for your generosity in announcing that these three laws will be repealed. More than 700 of our farming brothers and sisters have been martyred in this movement, as they demonstrated peacefully under extremely harsh and hostile conditions. I think so this decision had been taken earlier, all those innocent lives would not have been lost, “he wrote. “All politically motivated bogus FIRs that have been registered as harassing weapons against our farmers during this movement must be immediately canceled,” Gandhi said. Lok Sabha MP from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh also called on the Prime Minister to quash all “politically motivated bogus” FIRs against protesting farmers. Gandhi, who was kicked out of the BJP’s national executive last month over his tweets about Lakhimpur Kheri’s violence in Uttar Pradesh, called the incident “a stain on democracy.” On October 3, eight people, including four farmers, were killed after their protest in the UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri district turned violent. Several people, including Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra, have been arrested in connection with the violence. “Many leaders in senior positions have made provocative statements against our restless farmers. It is the result of such statements and the atmosphere of opposition created around the movement, that on October 3, five of our fellow farmers were run over to death by vehicles in Lakhimpur Kheri, ”he said in the letter. “This heartbreaking incident is a stain on our democracy. I ask that strict and appropriate action be taken against the Union Minister who has been linked to this incident, so that there is a fair investigation,” a- he added. The BJP chief sharply criticized the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and also spoke out in favor of farmers against agricultural laws. Gandhi and his mother and BJP MP Maneka Gandhi were removed from their posts as the BJP national executive in October after party chairman JP Nadda restructured the top decision-making body.

