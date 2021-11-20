America and China are on a collision course, as are Sparta and Athens

This week’s virtual meeting between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping reminded us once again that the two great powers hold the fate of our world between them.

Can they work together? Have we entered a new cold war? Is it going to turn into outright conflict?

The G2 matters. Whether it’s climate change, international trade, or the future of world peace, the United States and China are essential. The two superpowers have more influence than the G8, G20, AUKUS, Quad, ASEAN, APEC or any multilateral acronym we can think of.

Do not ignore the importance of these bodies and alliances, nor diminish the power of individual states, especially Russia, India, Japan, France, Germany and the UK, but we are all dragged along in the wake of Beijing and Washington.

In recent years, the geopolitical temperature has increased. The rhetoric is more passionate; threat and counter-threat; military reinforcement and there is more and more talk of war.

How to understand this age? For many, the answers lie in the deep past.

Look back to move forward

In ancient Greece, the two great powers, Athens and Sparta, waged war on each other why?

The common belief is that Sparta feared the rise to power of Athens. Certainly, the Athenians had grown strong since the time when Athens and Sparta united to defeat the Persians.

Peloponnesian Greek war historian Thucydides popularized the idea of ​​the shifting balance of power igniting the fuse of conflict. He gave us what is now called in international relations the Thucydides trap: when a rising power meets a declining power, war becomes inevitable.

The ancient historian Thucydides popularized the idea of ​​the shifting balance of power igniting the fuse of conflict.

The Peloponnesian War resonates today. Harvard University historian Graham Allison posed the question: Can the United States and China avoid the Thucydides trap?

Once again, we hear warnings about the drumbeat of war, as rising China grapples with declining America. Chinese hawks in the United States and Australia speaking of conflict often stifle more cautious and nuanced voices.

But the transition of power does not explain the complexities of this age any more than it did in ancient Greece. Thucydides himself said that it was not clear what the immediate causes of the war between Sparta and Athens were.

Then as today, it was a question of economy and politics, as much identity as power: who represented the soul and the future of Greece?

Sparta also had its own interests. He feared that the spread of Athenian-style democracy would spark a slave revolt. There had already been slave uprisings.

Some historians argue that if Sparta really feared a more powerful Athens, it would have invaded sooner. It was certainly strong enough. As political scientist Richard Lebow put it, Sparta believed “it could overwhelm the Athenians in one battle.”

A different point of view

As in ancient Greece, the simple answers are deceptive today. It’s more complicated than a struggle for power. We are not destined for war. But it is possible that we can convince ourselves of this.

So how can we see this moment beyond the prism of the inevitable conflict? Does ancient China offer us a different view of the world from ancient Greece?

Lebow has teamed up with Chinese international relations analyst Feng Zhang to find another path through this critical moment in history. In their book, Taming the Sino-American Rivalry, they look beyond the rivalry of the great powers.

The West, they argue, is locked in a state of mind of power transition; it has become “the dominant frame of reference”. We hear it all the time, China has become powerful and belligerent, it threatens the world order.

Like Sparta and Athens, America and China are on a collision course.

Lebow and Feng are inspired by Chinese thinkers who they say are “unimpressed by Allison’s thesis on Thucydides’ trap.” In China, they say the emphasis is less on the transition of power than on political strategy.

The authors speak of the Chinese concept of Wangdao not of power, but of influence. Wangdao speaks of “human authority”. Imperial China did not seek to impose its vision on the world but demanded that submissive nations pay homage to Chinese might.

Lebow and Feng say it worked to their mutual benefit: “The strong gained honor, while the weak gained protection and business advantages. “

It is similar to another Chinese concept: Tianxia or “everything under the sky”. Political philosopher Zhao Tingyang revisited this old idea to redefine the political order today.

Zhao says he’s not taking sides. Tianxia, ​​he says, is based on a “world order which is both for and for all the peoples of the world.” He says we need to think less of individual states and more as one world.

Hostile strategies, he says, of “deterrence, sanction, interference, checks and balances, cold wars and even war itself make the world worse than it was.” Tianxia, ​​he says, turns a world of hostility into hospitality.

There is no stranger. There is no enemy. He avoids the competition which leads to disorder for coexistence. It is a concept close to the notion of “perpetual peace” of the Enlightenment thinker Emmanuel Kant based on a shared humanity, a cosmopolitan order.

Zhao says this is an ancient Chinese order that puts “we” above “I”. This, he says, is why ancient China “never produced political liberalism and individual rights as political issues.”

No easy answers

This discussion of Wangdao and Tianxia may seem hopelessly romantic, if not delusional, at a time when Xi Jinping warns of war against Taiwan and ramps up military exercises, while ramping up his country’s firepower and nuclear arsenal.

Where is a peaceful world under the sky in menacing and intimidating countries and entities that challenge or repel the interference or malignant influence of China? Where is the human authority to lock up Uyghur Muslims and crush demonstrations for democracy in Hong Kong?

Xi has repeatedly warned that China is on the rise, while the West is on the decline. ( Reuters: Thomas Peter / File photo )

Indeed, Xi has contributed as much as anyone to the threat of Thucydides’ trap when he warns that China is on the rise and the West is in decline.

And yet officially at least, Chinese politics are deeply influenced by coexistence and the search for influence but not for power. China’s 2019 defense white paper reaffirmed its commitment to “peaceful development.” China’s development, he said, “is an opportunity for the world.”

The White Paper declared that China “will never follow the beaten track of the great powers in the search for hegemony”. Xi himself spoke of “a new kind of great power relationship.” He called himself a champion of globalization and presented a model of “win-win” cooperation between China and America.

Who should we listen to?

This week, Xi and Joe Biden spoke about the need to avoid conflict and denounced a new Cold War. China and the United States are cooperating on climate change and some have seen it as a window for even greater rapprochement.

Political scientist Zhiqun Xu captures the complexity of Chinese strategy when he says that China seeks to “fight but not to break” the world order. He wants recognition not revolution. He warns that we “shouldn’t see US-Chinese competition as a zero-sum game.”

Yun Jiang, a Chinese scholar at Australian National University, recently lamented the lack of diversity of opinion about China in ABC’s Q + R. She said the foreign policy establishment is still dominated by a European point of view. As she says, the voices are too often “white”.

It’s worth listening to how Chinese thinkers view this power rivalry. We don’t hear them enough.

But of course we are all captured by our own biases and our own stories.

It is worth recalling the worlds of Thucydides in his time of war of the great powers: “Most people, in fact, will not bother to find out the truth, but are much more inclined to accept the first story than they do. they hear.

Stan Grant presents China Tonight Monday at 9:35 p.m. on ABC TV and Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ABC News Channel.