Pakistani Deep State Imran Khan’s Cat’s Paw: Congressman Manish Tewari Responds to Sidhu’s “Bhai” Comment | World news





Veteran Congress leader Manish Tewari said on Saturday that while Pakistan’s prime minister can be anyone’s older brother, for India Imran Khan is the cat’s paw (one person used by another to perform an unpleasant or dangerous task) of the Pakistani deep state.

Congress appears to have found itself at another stalemate after its Punjab unit chairman Navjot Singh Sidhu allegedly called Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan his older brother on a trip to Kartarpur Sahib, the comment triggering sarcastic remarks from the opposition, including Bharatiya Janata. Party (BJP) which alleged that the big old party sees terrorist groups like Islamic State and Boko Haram in Hindutva (referring to the recent controversy surrounding Congress leader Salman Khurshid’s new book) as it finds a bhai jaan (a dear brother) in Khan.

Read also | BJP criticizes Navjot Singh Sidhu for his commentary on Imran Khan. He has answered

Tewari indicated that it is this obscure cabal, also made up of the infamous Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI; Pakistan's first intelligence agency) and the military, that uses Imran Khan to smuggle drones, weapons and narcotics in Punjab and terrorists. through the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir daily.

Tewari indicated that it is this obscure cabal, also made up of the infamous Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI; Pakistan’s first intelligence agency) and the military, that uses Imran Khan to smuggle drones, weapons and narcotics in Punjab and terrorists. through the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir daily.

. @ ImranKhanPTI might be anyone’s older brother, but for India it’s the cat paw of Pak Deep State ISI-Military that combines weapons and narcotics in Punjab and sends terrorists daily through the J&K LOC. Did we so soon forget the martyrdom of our soldiers in Poonch?

– Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) November 20, 2021

Did we so soon forget the martyrdom of our soldiers in Poonch? Tewari asked, referring to a meeting in J&K District last month that saw up to three members of the Indian military and a junior officer (JCO) killed by terrorist fire during an armed exchange.

An alleged video of Navjot Singh Sidhu hosted by a Pakistani official on behalf of Khan has gone viral in which the Congress leader is heard saying that Khan was like a bada bhai to him and that he loved him very much. India recently opened the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, and a number of Punjab pilgrims, including politicians, visited the place on the anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak.

