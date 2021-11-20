Jokowi asks PLN and Pertamina not to delay the energy transition

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) called on PLN and Pertamina not to delay the transition from fossil fuels to new and renewable energies (EBT) in Indonesia. The two SOEs must prepare the concrete details of the transition plan.

Jokowi said that one day the use of fossil fuels and fossil minerals will stop at some point. Meanwhile, PLN still uses large amounts of coal for power generation. Meanwhile, Pertamina is in the oil and gas business, which is a source of fossil fuel.

“This energy transition cannot be delayed. Therefore, planning great designPreparations must start, what will be next year, what will it be in five years, the next ten years, for example, will be stopped (consumption of fossil fuels) “, he declared in front of the directors and Commissioners of PLN and Pertamina which aired on the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube channel., Saturday (20/11).

According to Jokowi, this plan must belong to both PLN and Pertamina, and then make the best use of the time remaining to strengthen the foundations for an energy transition, for the benefit of posterity.

“Whether we like it or not, the energy transition must be non-negotiable. It is therefore the duty of the brothers (directors and commissioners of PLN and Pertamina) to find the cheapest technology. It’s his job, and it’s a fast paced job, whoever can take on the role as soon as possible will benefit, ”he said.

He specified that PLN and Pertamina would be affected by the energy transition. As in the policy for the use of electric cars which will begin soon in Europe and in various parts of the world. According to him, electric cars are not due to business decisions, but have been strengthened in the form of laws and various regulations.

In addition, currently, the Indonesian energy mix is ​​still dominated by coal at 67%, then oil at 15% and gas at 8%. “If we can divert it to other energies, for example cars are replaced by electricity, domestic gas is replaced by electricity because the PLN is surplus, which means that the supply of the PLN is absorbed, oil imports in Pertamina are declining, “said the president.

He stressed that the main objective of this transition is for the country to benefit in the form of a better balance of payments. This is because Indonesia’s balance of payments has been in deficit for a long time because it was burdened by excessive oil imports.

However, Jokowi realizes that there is a big challenge in making the energy transition that needs to be addressed, both by PLN and Pertamina. “This is the job of parents. If this is not solved, our balance of payments (problem) will never be solved,” Jokowi said.

Especially for PLN, Jokowi asked to immediately prepare for the energy transition. For example, by 2022, the PLN could replace 5,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity from coal to renewable power plants such as hydropower, diesel or geothermal energy.

Regarding the distance between coal prices and hydroelectric, solar or geothermal power plants, Jokowi said developed countries were already interested in investing in Indonesia. In addition, developed countries pledge to pay US $ 100 billion per year to developing countries around the world for this transition.

“He has to start to be prepared and identified. Because we will be under more and more pressure. Developed countries will say “don’t want to invest in Indonesia because it still uses fossil fuels, don’t help Indonesia”. It must be like that, that’s what you have to anticipate, “he said.