Lakhimpur incident undermines democracy: Varun Gandhi writes to Prime Minister Modi and calls for strict action





Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) deputy Varun Gandhi said on Saturday that the incident of violence in Lakhimpur Kheri was “a stain on our democracy”. In his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Varun Gandhi said strict action must be taken against the Union Minister whose name has arisen in connection with the case. Varun Gandhi took to Twitter on Saturday to share a letter he wrote to Prime Minister Modi on the question of farmers. He said: “Many leaders in leadership positions have made provocative statements against our restless farmers. It is the result of such statements and the atmosphere of opposition created around the movement, that on October 3, five of our fellow farmers were run over to death by vehicles in Lakhimpur Kheri. This heartbreaking incident is a stain on our democracy. “ “I ask you that strict and appropriate measures be taken against the Union Minister who was the link with this incident, so that there is a fair investigation, ”said Varun Gandhi. READ VARUN GANDHI’S LETTER AT PM MODI: Letter from BJP deputy Varun Gandhi to Prime Minister Modi (Source: Twitter) Varun Gandhi was referring to the violence that erupted in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh in October 3. Eight people – four farmers, two BJP workers, a driver and a local journalist – were killed in the incident. Four farmers were reportedly mowed down by an SUV in the district when a group of farmers, campaigning against the Center’s three new agricultural laws, staged a protest against the visit of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, October 3. The son of Union Minister Ajay Misras, Ashish Misra, is the main accused in this case. He has been in jail since his arrest on October 9. Statement by Varun Gandhi comes a day after Prime Minister Modi announced that the Center would repeal the three disputed agricultural laws. The BJP MP welcomed the government’s decision and said: “I welcome the announcement of the withdrawal of the 3 agricultural laws. can return home after ending their agitation. “ While Varun Gandhi hailed the Centre’s decision to withdraw the three controversial laws, he demanded that “All politically motivated and bogus FIRs against protesting farmers” must be immediately canceled. Calling on Prime Minister Modi to cancel FIRs filed against farmers, Varun Gandhi urged the government to pay compensation of Rs 1 crore each to parents of farmers who died during protests against the three farm laws. “More than 700 of our farmer brothers and sisters were martyred in this movement as they peacefully demonstrated under extremely difficult and hostile conditions. I believe that if this decision had been taken sooner, all of these innocent lives would not have been taken. been lost, ”Varun said. Gandhi said. “It is my humble request that, while expressing our condolences to the families of our farming brothers and sisters who are martyred in the movement, compensation of Rs 1 crore each be announced for them,” said Varun Gandhi.

