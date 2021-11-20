For India, Imran Khan is the “cat’s paw” of the deep state of Pakistan: the excavations of Tewari to the remark “bada bhai” of Sidhu





li> a.highlight, a.highlight {background-color: # fff147; padding: 6px 9px; left margin: -9px; right margin: -9px; color: # 000000; } .meganizr> li> .highlight_text {color: # fff147; font-weight: bold; }]]>

Imran is Pakistan’s deep state ‘cat’s paw’, says Tewari

“Did we forget the martyrdom of our soldiers in Poonch so soon,” Tewari said

PTI, New Delhi, Nov 20, 2021, 5:37 PM updated: Nov 20, 2021, 5:48 PM is

Attacking Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sindhu for allegedly calling Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan a “bada bhai,” party leader Manish Tewari said on Saturday that Khan may have been n It doesn’t matter who, but for India, he’s that “cat’s paw” from the deep state of Pakistan. which sends weapons and drugs to Punjab and sends terrorists to Jammu and Kashmir on a daily basis.

A video of Sidhu, during a trip to Kartarpur Sahib on Saturday, hosted by a Pakistani official on behalf of Khan went viral in which the congressional leader was heard to say that Khan was like a “bada bhai” to him and that he liked him very much.

Speaking to Twitter, Tewari tweeted: “@ImranKhanPTI might be anyone’s older brother, but for India he is the cat paw of the Pak Deep State ISI military suit that sends weapons and narcotics in the Punjab and sends terrorists daily through the J&K LOC. “

“Have we forgotten the martyrdom of our soldiers in Poonch so soon,” said MP Anandpur Sahib.

India recently opened the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, and a number of Punjab pilgrims, including politicians, visited the place on the anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak.

Watch the latest DH videos here:

We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve the user experience. This includes personalization of content and advertising. By continuing to use our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised privacy policy.

Learn more I accept X .section-container {overflow: hidden; position: relative; } #infinite_articles> .section-container # page-title {margin-top: 40px; } #infinite_articles .next_story {background-color: # 0087a8; text-align: center; color: #fff; padding: 6px; bottom margin: 10px; position: relative; font size: 18px; } #articles_infinis .next_story: after {content: “”; visualization block; margin: automatic; bottom margin: 10px; width: 0; height: 0; border-left: 15px transparent solid; right border: 15 px transparent solid; top border: 15px solid # 0087a8; padding at the bottom: 10px; position: absolute; left: 0; right: 0; } #articles_infinis> .section-container .read_more_container {position: absolute; low: 0px; background: -moz-linear-gradient (top, rgba (255,255,255.0) 0%, rgba (255,255,255.0.86) 56%, rgba (255,255,255.1) 65%); background: -webkit-linear-gradient (top, rgba (255,255,255,0) 0%, rgba (255,255,255,0.86) 56%, rgba (255,255,255.1) 65%); background: linear gradient (downward, rgba (255,255,255,0) 0%, rgba (255,255,255,0.86) 56%, rgba (255,255,255,1) 65%); filter: progid: DXImageTransform.Microsoft.gradient (startColorstr = “# 00ffffff”, endColorstr = “# ffffff”, GradientType = 0); width: 100%; text-align: center; infill: 50px; ‘ } #articles_infinis> .section-container .read_full_article {background-color: # 000; border radius: 2px; padding: 8px 15px; color: #fff; text transformation: CAPITALS; cursor: pointer; font size: 14px; } # main-wrapper> .section-container .nxt_stry_btn, #infinite_articles> .section-container .nxt_stry_btn {background-color: # 0087a8; color: #fff; padding: 10px; text transformation: uppercase; font size: 14px; text-decoration: none; margin: 20px; position: relative; text alignment: left; border radius: 3px; width: 185px; }. dynamic_articles {position: fixed; low: 0; width: 100%; background color: #ffffff; z index: 99999; } .node-type-article # city-container {display: none; } @media (max-width: 1279px) {.dynamic_articles, body.node-type-article # sidebar-second-wrapper {display: none! important; }} .dynamic_articles ul {border-top: 1px solid # 6ec6ff; }. dynamic_articles li {width: 20%; display: block online; vertical alignment: middle; right border: 1px solid # 6ec6ff; }. dynamic_articles li: hover {cursor: pointer; } .dynamic_articles li.active {opacity: 1; background color: # b0dbff; border-right: none; } .dynamic_articles li: last-child {border-right: none; } .dynamic_articles img {width: 80px; height: 65px; float: left; padding: 10px; } .dynamic_articles .dyn_art_title {infill: 5px 10px 0px; color: # 000; font size: 14px; row height: 18px; word-break: word-break; font-weight: 600; } .dynamic_articles .arrow-right {border-top: 30px transparent solid; bottom border: 30px transparent solid; left border: 35px solid # 0f99f3; float: left; right fill: 10px; position: relative; } .dynamic_articles li.active .arrow-right {opacity: 1; border-left: 35px solid # 00609e; }. dynamic_articles .arrow-right span {position: absolute; left: -28px; high: -10px; color: #fff; font-weight: bold; font size: 19px; } # footer-wrapper {margin-bottom: 60px; } .node-type-article .sq-horoscope-bg {height: 249px; border: 2px solid # f5f5f5; } # footer-wrapper .share-wrapper {left: 10px; } @media (max width: 1279px) {# article2 .node .field-name-body ._yeti_main_container, # article3 .node .field-name-body ._yeti_main_container, # article4 .node .field-name-body ._yeti_main_container {display : none! important; } # article2 .node .field-name-body ._yeti_main_container.displayBlock, # article3 .node .field-name-body ._yeti_main_container.displayBlock, # article4 .node .field-name-body ._yeti_main_container.displayBlock display {block important ; } .st0-scroll {padding: none; line: #FFFFFF; line width: 2; } .nxt_stry_btn .arrow {position: absolute; high: -25px; right: 5px; width: 31px; height: 50px; } .scroll-down-animate {-moz-animation: scroll-down-animate 3s infinite; -webkit-animation: scroll-down-anime 3s infinite; animation: scroll down-animate 3s infinite; } @keyframes scroll-down-animate {0%, 20%, 50%, 80%, 100% {-moz-transform: translateY (0); -ms-transform: translateY (0); -webkit-transform: translateY (0); transform: translateY (-1); } 40% {-moz-transform: translateY (-11px); -ms-transform: translateY (-11px); -webkit-transform: translateY (-11px); transform: translateY (-10px); } 60% {-moz-transform: translateY (-15px); -ms-transform: translateY (-15px); -webkit-transform: translateY (-15px); transform: translateY (-10px); }}} @media (max-width: 480px) {} .related_slider .slide-wrapper {width: 237px; right margin: 2.5%; float: left; } @media (max-width: 780px) {.related_slider .slide-wrapper {width: 233px; }} .owl-nav span {padding: 3px 10px; font size: 40px; } .owl-prev {position: absolute; high: 49%; background color: rgba (0, 0, 0, 0.37)! important; color: #ffffff! important; left: -9px; } .owl-next {position: absolute; high: 49%; background color: rgba (0, 0, 0, 0.37)! important; color: #ffffff! important; right: -9px; } .owl-carousel .owl-stage-outer {width: 100%; } #infinite_articles> .section-container .read_full_article.expand-btn__link {background: # 0087a8; border: none; border radius: 30px; box-shadow: 0 4px 10px rgba (0,0,0,0.16); display: block online; font size: 17px; font-weight: bold; row height: 1.6; margin: 0 automatic; minimum width: 196px; padding: 15px 30px; position: not adjusted; text-decoration: none; low: -120px; color: #fff; text-decoration: none; text transformation: none; fill-left: 10px; } .aniHolder {float: right; top margin: -25px; left margin: 18px; margin right: 10px; } .chevron {position: absolute; width: 20px; height: 7px; opacity: 0; transformation: 3d scale (0.5, 0.5, 0.5); animation: movement of 3 s of infinite ease; } .chevron: first-child {animation: move 3s easing out 1s infinite; } .chevron: nth-child (2) {animation: movement of 3s indented by 2s infinite; } .chevron: before, .chevron: after {content: ”; position: absolute; high: 0; height: 100%; width: 51%; background: #fff; } .chevron: front {left: 0; transform: skew (0deg, 30deg); } .chevron: after {right: 0; width: 50%; transform: skew (0deg, -30deg); } @keyframes move {25% {opacity: 1;} 33% {opacity: 1; transform: translateY (30px); } 67% {opacity: 1; transform: translateY (40px); } 100% {opacity: 0; transform: translateY (55px) scale3d (0.5, 0.5, 0.5); }} @keyframes pulse {to {opacity: 1; }} #infinite_articles> .section-container .read_more_container {left: 0px; }]]> .section-container {overflow: unset! important; } .lhs_p2 {margin-bottom: 20px; }}]]>

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/national/national-politics/for-india-imran-khan-is-cats-paw-of-pakistan-deep-state-tewaris-dig-at-sidhus-bada-bhai-remark-1052791.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos