Politics
Boris Johnson is rightly hammered, but will his failures dent public opinion?
Spend a moment in the anti-Tory Twitterverse and you’ll find something new. There is, for the first time in a very long time, a glimmer of optimism in the air, replacing what had once been something close to despair. The sight of hope on the horizon. The feeling that finally, finally, people are waking up to the faults of the man in number 10.
The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has been rightly hammered, even from his side. His party poll scores are dropping. Its staff are in free fall. The foul smell of sordid finally started to hang on to her costumes. The controversy over lobbying MPs, their second jobs, attempts to rewrite the rules in their favor, simply will not subside.
Worse still, for Johnson, is that his political skills seem to have given up on him when it comes to other issues as well. The demolition of the eastern branch of the high-speed train project, for example.
The value of this project is indeed subject to debate. It builds up to something like the pace of a high school student who knows he has a double count on a Monday morning getting ready.
The second phase might not open until 2040, and I’m not even sure that’s realistic given how these projects are playing out in Britain. A substantial part of the current parliament might not be there to see it.
Yet Johnson, a politician drawn into No.10 partly by the power of Symbolism, appears to have missed the powerful symbolism created by his government by removing the Eastern Branch, which had been slated to travel to Leeds.
There has never been a lot of leverage behind its best-case upgrade plans, but this move further exposes that gaping hole in the center of the project if you can even call it that and leaves it open to the load. the same old conservatives, the same old contempt for the north.
But it was the sleaze that finally allowed a ball that seemed to be permanently stuck in a winter muddy playground to start rolling. The disastrous attempt to rewrite parliamentary rules to protect an MP, Owen Paterson, who had clearly broken them.
What I find troubling about all of this is that the information was still there. When the future King of the World made his way down Downing Street, it was while he was riding a manure spreader and balls of foul manure had been raining down on the country ever since. Everything is there in the register of members’ interests, in the way in which the appointments were managed, in the plans to devastate the courts, the BBC, even any institution capable of saying no or even hanging on a bit when the government decides to do something horrible.
The goal posts were moved then moved again and moved once more.
Cancer is growing and metastasizing in public life right under our noses.
Here is where it becomes of concern. Eventually the sleaze line will go out. They still do. Politics will advance. Something else is going to emerge to get attention. People will look away.
When they do, this stuff will come back. Perhaps with a little more caution than before. Johnson has a habit of pushing too far before performing an about-face.
So while there may be reason to be hopeful that many of Johnson’s obvious flaws are starting to become public knowledge, I’m not yet ready to say I’m convinced. Not yet.
It is possible that inflation and a bad economy will save us anyway. But those who have fought against sleaze disease still have work to do. This job has never been more important.
