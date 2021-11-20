BJP, AAP and Manish Tewari slam Sidhu for his “Bada Bhai” speech to Pak PM





President of the Punjab Congressional Unit Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday called Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan his “bada bhai” (older brother) during a trip to Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara across the border to spark a new controversy with the condemnation of the BJP, AAP and also within the opposition party. Sidhu visited revered Gurdwara Darbar Sahib and offered prayers and highlighted “the opening of a new chapter of friendship” and trade between the two countries, days after India reopened at the start of this week the Kartarpur visa-free corridor for Sikh pilgrims.

But Sidhu’s description of Imran Khan has ruffled feathers in India, even his main party colleague, Manish Tewari, lashing out at the Punjab’s congressional leader, claiming the prime minister is the “cat’s paw” of the deep state of Pakistan which “drones” weapons and narcotics into Punjab and sends terrorists to Jammu and Kashmir. When the CEO of the Kartarpur Corridor Project Management Unit, Muhammad Latif, greeted the former zero-point trial cricketer and sent him and his delegation his best wishes on behalf of Prime Minister Sidhu praised his former cricket rival.

“Imran Khan is my older brother. I am very honored. He (Khan) has given us a lot of love,” we heard in an alleged video that went viral. Sidhu then dismissed the criticisms of the BJP.

“Let the BJP say what it wants …” Sidhu told reporters at the Gurdaspur border post when asked about his response to the BJP attack on him. Sharing the video, BJP IT department chief Amit Malviya tweeted: “Rahul Gandhi’s favorite Navjot Singh Sidhu calls Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan his bada bhai. Gandhi’s siblings chose a Pakistan-loving Sidhu over veteran Amarinder Singh? ”Responding to a media question about Sidhu’s remarks, Lok Sabha chairman Om Birla said the country should be paramount. for public representatives.

“The country is expected to be paramount for all public officials, whether they speak their point of view at home or away,” he told reporters in Jaipur. The BJP denounced Congress, saying the opposition party sees terrorist groups like ISIS and Boko Haram in Hindutva while it finds a “bhai jaan” in Imran Khan.

It is a matter of serious concern to Indians, BJP spokesman Sambit Patra said as the ruling party seized on the issue to target Congress. He claimed there was a broader view at work, and Sidhu’s comments were linked to a number of congressional leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, criticizing Hindutva.

Referring to the statement of Congress leader Salman Khurshid in his latest book, Patra said the opposition party sees terrorist groups such as ISIS and Boko Haram in Hindutva while he finds a “bhai jaan” in Khan. It is done for the policy of appeasement because Congress still thinks that there is a section in India that will be happy to praise Pakistan, he asserted, adding that there is no such people in India however.

Patra noted that Sidhu also congratulated Imran Khan and Pakistan earlier and hugged his army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa on an earlier trip to the neighboring country. Noting that Punjab is a border state where Pakistan is trying to stir up unrest, Patra said he needs mature and patriotic leadership.

Sidhu is not good for India and the Punjab deserves better than him, he said. Reacting to Sidhu’s gesture, Tewari tweeted: “@ImranKhan.

