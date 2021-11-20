Varun Gandhi urges PM to take “strict action against Minister Ajay Mishra





BJP MP Varun Gandhi, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, called for strict action against Minister of State for the Interior Ajay Kumar Mishra, whose son, Ashish Mishra, remains in jail for the Lakhimpur Kheri incident which killed eight people, including four farmers. He echoed the demands of his cousin, Congress Secretary General Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, against Mr. Mishra. A day after Mr. Modis announced the repeal of the three agricultural laws, Mr. Varun Gandhi, while thanking him for his great generosity, said that if the measure had been taken sooner, the lives of many innocent farmers could have been taken. be saved, and that the next step towards full rapprochement with farmer groups would be to grant a legal guarantee of minimum support prices (MSP). Stains on our democracy The heartbreaking incident (Lakhimpur Kheri) is a stain on our democracy. I ask that strict and appropriate action be taken against the Union Minister who has been linked to this incident so that there is a fair investigation, he wrote. Mr Gandhi was the only BJP MP to protest the alleged role of ministers in the incident. He had also written to Uttar Pradesh’s chief minister, Yogi Adityanath, requesting the recording of a murder case against those involved in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. On the issue of the legal guarantee of the MSP, he said, this movement will not end without this demand being resolved and there will be widespread anger among them (the farmers) that will continue to emerge in some form or form. another one. He also demanded compensation of 1 crore for the families of farmers who lost their lives in the protests and the removal of all politically motivated bogus FIRS that have been registered as weapons of harassment against farmers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/accept-farmers-demand-on-msp-movement-wont-end-without-it-varun-gandhi-to-pm-modi/article37593073.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos