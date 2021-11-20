Chinese Tennis Star Peng Shuai To Appear In Public Soon: State Media Editor | Tennis News





Amid mounting international pressure and questions over the fate of tennis star Peng Shuai, a prominent Chinese state media reporter said on Saturday that she was staying freely at home and would soon make a public appearance. The former world number one doubles Peng has not been seen or heard in public since she said on Chinese social media on November 2 that former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli, who was a member of the political group Chinese led by President Xi Jinping, had forced her into sex. The UN, the United States and several big tennis stars like Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka, world tennis governing bodies, human rights groups, retired players and many Athlete lobbies have raised questions about Peng. The intense international scrutiny precedes the Beijing Winter Olympics, which are due to start on Feb. 4, 2022. The Womens Tennis Association (WTA) has threatened to withdraw the tournaments from China following Peng’s disappearance. Nationalist tabloid Global Times editor-in-chief Hu Xijin tweeted on Saturday: For the past few days, she has been staying at home freely and she doesn’t want to be disturbed. She will present herself in public and will soon participate in certain activities. Hu said he confirmed from his sources that photos shared on Twitter by a reporter for Chinese state media, allegedly showing Peng at home, depicted her current condition. Chinese state media statements came as the UN called for an investigation. What we would say is that it would be important to have evidence of her whereabouts and her well-being, and we urge that there be a transparent investigation into her allegations. sexual assault, said Liz Throssell, spokesperson for the United Nations human rights office. journalists in Geneva on Friday. According to the information available, the former world double No.1 has not been heard publicly since she alleged on social media that she was sexually assaulted. We would like to stress that it is important to know where she is, to know her condition and to know her well-being, Throssell said. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday that President Joe Bidens’ administration wanted China to provide independent and verifiable proof of Peng’s whereabouts, and expressed deep concern to his subject. This is the second time that Chinese state media have come to the aid of its government, which has remained silent on the matter. The official Chinese broadcaster CCTVs, the English channel CGTN, tweeted an email allegedly from Peng early Thursday saying she was fine and safe and denying the allegations against Gaoli. Hello everyone, this is Peng Shuai. Regarding the latest news posted on the official WTA website, the content has not been confirmed or verified by myself and it was posted without my consent, the email says. Reacting to Pengs’ letter released by CGTN, Steve Simon, president of the WTA, said in a statement two days ago that he found it hard to believe Peng wrote the mail. China’s Foreign Ministry declined to comment. Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters that the matter was not a diplomatic matter and that I was not aware of the situation.

