Tory MPs nervous as Boris Johnson ‘leveling’ promises begin to derail

The government announcing that it will spend more than $ 90 billion on rail infrastructure would be good news on paper. But this week Boris Johnson found himself accused by northern newspapers of bypassing the region and giving up leveling as in the capital it was claimed that lack of investment would bring transport back. audiences in the dark days of the 1970s.

How did Downing Street make such a costly mistake?

This issue is an example of what is wrong with Johnson when it comes to his national agenda. The prime minister had hoped that ending the Covid restrictions would allow him to focus again on delivering on his election promises. But its promises have been so outrageous that even $ 96 billion cannot cover them.

On everything from high-speed rail to elderly care to small boats in the English Channel, the government is too promising and underestimated. The result is that the government is spending a lot of money on the railways and people are still not happy.

As Johnson plans to make his flagship national leveling program a key plank in the next election, nerves grow among Tory MPs as the project begins to derail. Across the government, there is dissatisfaction with how the change to the rail plans has been received. While the decision to cut the eastern section of HS2 to Leeds has come under heavy criticism, Johnson says it is utter nonsense to claim he broke his promises.

When it comes to the reaction of his own party, it’s a mixed bag as to who believes him. The chairman of the transport select committee, Huw Merriman, seized the change by selling perpetual sunlight but providing moonlight instead. Some MPs believe the reshuffle of rail plans still gives them enough to sell on the doorstep, arguing that transport links in the region are more important than those leaving it anyway.

But in some areas like Yorkshire, they find little to celebrate. Part of the reason this is so controversial is fear that these local issues could be seen by new voters in the Red Wall party as a sign that Johnson is watering down or even backing down on his election promises. In a disturbing sign for Downing Street, Jake Berry, chairman of the Northern Research Group of Tory MPs, asked Johnson if he had betrayed the confidence of northern voters in PMQs.

Since entering Downing Street with a majority of 80, Johnson has struggled to get his upgrade program off the ground. It turned out to be difficult to define.

< style="display:block;padding-top:66.7105%"/> A large-scale notice board as work continued on the HS2 main station at Curzon Street in July 2021 in Birmingham (Photo: Mike Kemp / In Pictures via Getty Images)

This was shown during the cabinet reshuffle when Michael Gove, a respected minister with experience in a wide range of departments, was transferred to the position of Secretary of Communities and the ministry had a leveling inserted in his title.

When Gove addressed cabinet ministers last week on an upgrade day, he presented some early ideas of his vision to his colleagues. This was based on a handwritten diagram (notably different from the usual graphics) that listed the different things that Gove thinks should be on the agenda. It ranged from the beauty of the accommodations to the pride of the universities. But even optimistic ministers think Goves’ desire to turn neglected northern towns into modern versions of 15th-century Florence may be too ambitious.

But while there are plenty of opportunities and possibilities to make things better in the future, ministers ultimately know that they need to show specific things by the next election, especially since opposition parties will point out things like changing transportation plans. as a reason not to trust Johnson’s word.

The problem, however, is that the upgrade is a long-term project. Infrastructure projects are notoriously slow to complete, the benefits of upgrading skills will not be visible until the next elections, and the gap in life expectancy between the richest and poorest regions of the country narrowing. country is a generational challenge.

Johnson is also constrained by the Chancellor’s growing boldness in limiting spending. After a high budget, Rishi Sunak is determined to focus his future savings or additional funds on reducing taxes. When he spoke to MPs after the budget, he talked about every additional marginal pound that goes to reduce taxes rather than new spending.

< style="display:block;padding-top:60.2632%"/> An aerial view of the HS2 line at South Cubbington Wood looking south towards the Long Itchington Wood Tunnel at Leamington Spa (Photo: Chris Gorman / Getty Images)

He repeated this commitment on leveling day when he spoke of his desire to cut taxes. Given that Johnson’s natural instinct is to spend and he believes investing in utilities is key to his pitch in the next election, there could be clashes ahead.

The problem for the Prime Minister is that despite his willingness to spend, so far he receives little credit for it. To change that, Johnson needs to spend more time figuring out what will be the most efficient way to use the funds and less time making promises everyone would struggle to keep.