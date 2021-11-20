Navjot Sidhu calls out Prime Minister Pak Imran Khan Bada Bhai, BJP tears him apart, Rahul Gandhi





Navjot Sidhu was visiting the Kartarpur and Gurudwara Corridor in Pakistan

Chandigarh:

Navjot Singh Sidhu once again got Congress in trouble.

The provincial deputy for the headquarters of Amritsar (East) in the Punjab sparked a quarrel after allegedly calling Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan his “bada bhai”, or older brother.

Mr Sidhu – both the congressional head of state and a staunch critic of his own party ahead of next year’s elections – was visiting Pakistan’s Darbar Sahib Gurudwara (via the Kartarpur Corridor), in front of which he and members of his entourage were received and decorated by a Pak official.

A video of this interaction was tweeted by Amit Malviya of BJP.

In the short clip, the Pak official greets Mr Sidhu on behalf of Prime Minister Khan, to whom the former Indian cricketer appears to be responding: “Thank you … he (Imran Khan) is like my bhai … my bada bhai. “

Mr Malviya and the BJP wasted no time tearing up Congress, the Gandhis and a “Pakistan-loving Sidhu”, including reminding voters of his controversial embrace of the leader of the Pakistan army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa in 2018, for which he was annoyed by former chief minister Amarinder Singh.

Rahul Gandhi’s favorite Navjot Sidhu calls Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan his ‘bada bhai’. The last time he kissed Pakistani army chief General Bajwa, he praised Singh. ? ” Mr. Malviya tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi’s favorite Navjot Singh Sidhu calls Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan his bada bhai. The last time he hugged General Bajwa, the head of the Pakistani army, he praised.

Is it any surprise that the Gandhi siblings chose a Pakistan-loving Sidhu over veteran Amarinder Singh? pic.twitter.com/zTLHEZT3bC

Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 20, 2021

That last line raised eyebrows, given that Mr Singh formed his own political group and confirmed that he was open to seat-sharing deals with the BJP and Akali Dal’s dissident factions.

Sambit Patra of the BJP accused Congress of “a policy of appeasement”, referring to Salman Khurshid’s book comparing “Hindutva” and Islamist terrorist groups like ISIS.

“Other congressional leaders have also made statements against ” Hindutva. ” Rahul Gandhi said ” Hindutva ko Bharat se khatra hai ‘,” he said, calling it “a designed model … to make pro-Pak statements “.

It wasn’t just the BJP that criticized Congress.

Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal denounced Mr. Sidhu for “repeatedly insulting and demoralizing the country’s soldiers”.

He asked the Gandhi family – who supported Mr Sidhu in his argument with Amarinder Singh – to explain the comment and to apologize to the people of the state.

“They should explain if Sidhu’s words are on his own or if he speaks for the Gandhi family. The Punjabis want to know if the Gandhi family (…) is again stirring up unrest in the state,” Mr Singh said.

AAP leader Raghav Chadha also intervened, saying it is “deeply disturbing that the ruling party and the chief minister of the Punjab profess their love for Pak PM and Pakistan”.

Deeply disturbing that the leader of the ruling party and the chief minister of Punjab profess their love for Pak PM and Pakistan – a country which exports terror, executes terror modules, sends tiffin bombs and weapon / drug drones to the Punjab. Don’t Sidhu and Channi appreciate the martyrdom of our jawans? pic.twitter.com/jd2F7XnHHY

Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) November 20, 2021

The attacks on Congress come months before the Punjab votes for a new government.

Mr. Sidhu’s remark was also criticized by his party. “Imran Khan may be anyone’s older brother, but for India he is the cat’s paw of the deep state of Pak – the ISI-military combine,” said MP Manish Tewari .

However, a sign of the continuing discord in the party ranks ahead of the elections, Minister Pargat Singh appeared to defend Mr. Sidhu.

“When PM Modi goes (to Pak) he is ‘desh premi’. When Sidhu goes he is ‘desh drohi’. May I call you a brother? We follow the philosophy of Guru Nanak Dev,” Mr. Singh at the ANI news agency.

As for Mr. Sidhu, he seemed indifferent to the scandal his remarks caused. When asked directly about the BJP accusations, he said, “Let the BJP say what it wants.”

Regarding the reopening of the corridor, he congratulated Prime Minister Khan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and called on them to reopen cross-border trade through the Punjab as well.

India recently reopened the Kartarpur corridor – closed due to the pandemic – and, apart from the pilgrims, political leaders from Punjab visited the gurudwara in Pakistan. The visits sparked more controversy after Mr Sidhu was excluded from a group led by Chief Minister Charanjit Channi.

Mr Sidhu and Mr Channi have strained ties, especially after the former threatened to resign because he disagreed with the latter’s choices for attorney general and police chief . After a period of sulking, Mr. Sidhu finally made it through yesterday with new dates.

With the contribution of ANI

