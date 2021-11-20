As polls loom, Prime Minister Modi announces withdrawal of 3 agricultural laws

While the Center argued that the laws are favorable to farmers, protesters believe they would be left at the mercy of businesses because of the legislation.

The Narendra Modi government, known for its apparent courage of conviction and steadfast determination to push for various economic reforms aimed at boosting productivity and growth, backed down on Friday and announced the withdrawal of the three reformist, but hugely controversial, laws governing commercialization. of agriculture, in the face of determined and prolonged protests from large sections of farmers. In a televised address to the nation on the anniversary of the birth of famous Sikh guru Guru Nanak, Modi said that the laws, issued as ordinances in early June 2020 and enacted by Parliament in September 2020, would be repealed, adding that the necessary constitutional process would be completed during the winter session of Parliament which begins on November 29.

The announcement came as farm laws could be electoral costly for the BJP, which suffered some setbacks in recent polls, as state assembly elections are scheduled in five states, including Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, in February-March next year.

While the opposition described the decision to put the Center on the carpet in various ways as an embarrassing descent, a victory for democracy over arrogance, a late dawn of wisdom, etc. , asserted that the protests at the Delhi border will not be called off until the laws are effectively repealed by parliament. They added that the government must accede to other major demands from farmers, including legislative support for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system and the removal of sections of the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020, which would threaten to undermine the supply of subsidized electricity for agriculture, via an alleged centralization of tariff policy.

There have been few precedents where the Modi government resumed its main policies, other than its May 2015 decision to let the land acquisition bill expire; this bill was intended to facilitate the availability of land for various industrial and infrastructure projects, including those in PPP mode, by waiving consent requirements.

Experts have been strong supporters of the farm laws, as they believe the changes would have freed farmers from the clutches of the notified APMC markets, giving them the freedom to sell their produce anywhere in the country and allowing them to win more. It is a very unfortunate decision (to repeal agricultural laws). Farmers were given some freedom, but now they will be exploited as they have been since independence or since British rule. said Shetkari Sanghatana chairman Anil J Ghanwat, a member of the Supreme Court-appointed panel on contentious laws.

Modi’s decision also cast doubts on his government’s determination and ability to carry through other major reforms that have been presented recently, including comprehensive changes to labor regulations through four codes passed by Parliament. . In addition to measures to enhance workers’ well-being and rights, these codes also contain provisions to alleviate labor market rigidities for the benefit of industry, but require support from state governments and the political spectrum. broader for their implementation.

Modi said: We have done our best to convince the farmers (of the usefulness of farm laws to them), but we could not. The case also reached the Supreme Court. We take back the laws.

In view of the prolonged unrest among farmers at Delhi’s borders during the winter of 2020, the Supreme Court on January 12, 2021 suspended the laws and set up a four-member panel to speak to stakeholders, chronicle from their points of view and suggest amicable solutions. In the ensuing round of talks with farmers, the Center proposed to suspend laws for a year and a half and set up a joint committee to discuss legislation to end the deadlock, but farmers maintained their demand for the complete withdrawal of the laws. and insisted that their ghar wapsi from the borders of the national capital was subject to the repeal of the laws.

During the 11 rounds of formal dialogue with farmers’ organizations, the Center resolutely resisted the demand to repeal the laws, while conceding ground in terms of access to other demands raised by farmers. While the Center argued that the laws are favorable to farmers, protesters believe they would be left at the mercy of businesses because of the legislation.

Of the three laws, the Farmers Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020 aims to give farmers the freedom to sell their produce outside of the APMC notified market prices without any levies. This was supposed to guarantee remunerative prices for farmers by facilitating competitive alternative trade channels. The 2020 Agreement on Farmer Price Insurance and Agricultural Services (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement 2020 law proposes to give farmers the right to contract with companies to sell their products at an agreed price at advance. This law aimed to transfer the risk of market volatility from farmers to businesses and to give farmers access to modern technologies and better quality inputs.

Through the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020, the Center sought to remove items such as grains, pulses, oilseeds, onions and potatoes from the list of essential commodities. and remove the imposition of storage limits on these items, except in extraordinary circumstances. This was aimed at attracting private investment and large-scale FDI in the agricultural sector.

In his speech, Modi also announced the formation of a committee to promote zero budget agriculture, a term for agriculture based on natural fertilizers and local seeds, to modify cultivation patterns according to changing needs. country and to make PSM more efficient. and transparent.

A recent Icrier research paper for the United Nations Food Systems Summit pointed out that agricultural products in India are losing their global competitiveness due to the presence of a large number of intermediaries in agricultural marketing. , resulting in high transaction costs (30-50% of the retail price). ). Through backward and forward linkages, the government can not only smooth price fluctuations, but also ensure remunerative prices for farmers and lower prices for consumers, according to the study, adding: are stranded for lack of understanding of farmers and for political reasons.

The Modi government had stepped up MSP operations during the 2020-21 crop marketing year, with the apparent aim of pacifying restless farmers, especially those in Punjab and Haryana, traditionally the biggest beneficiaries of the MSP system. . Since this brought grain stocks with the Food Corporation of India to an unmanageable level, as FE recently reported, MSP purchases have been regulated during the recent kharif season and the paddy supply target for the current year has been set at 50 million tonnes, against a historic high of 60 million tonnes last year.

The current government has also adopted the policy that MSPs for crops would be at least 50% higher than the fully paid costs (A2 + FL). In 2018, the year the cost standard was introduced ahead of the last general election, increases in the MSP were more dramatic, in the range of 50-97%, but have since been relatively moderate.