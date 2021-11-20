Sidhu calls Pak PM Imran Khan “bada bhai”; BJP, AAP and Manish Tewari criticize Punjab Cong leader





25 dead, 17 missing as flash floods ravage Andhra Pradesh 20-11-2021 20-11-2021 IST Photo: PTI

Amaravati (PTI): Heavy rains under the influence of an area of ​​low pressure in the Bay of Bengal killed 25 people, including a member of the Disaster Response Force, in different districts of the Andhra Pradesh since Friday, when there were still 17 people missing, the state government said on Saturday.

Indian Air Force, NDRF, SDRF, police and fire service personnel rescued at least 64 people, including a police inspector, from massive flash flooding in Anantapuramu districts, Kadapa and Chittoor, the government said in a note.

A total of 17 NDRF and SDRF teams participated in rescue and relief operations in the three flood-ravaged districts of the Rayalaseema region, with SPS Nellore on the south coast of Andhra. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted an aerial survey in Kadapa, Anantapuramu and Chittoor districts to assess the damage.

He spoke to collectors in Kadapa and Chittoor districts and obtained details of the devastation and asked officials to do a crop loss count as soon as the flood waters receded.

The government announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh each to the relatives of those killed.

The intensity of the precipitation decreased on Saturday, but left little respite for the populations as several homes remained blocked because of the flash floods. While the situation in the town of Tirupati remained grim, with many areas flooded, the scene on the sacred hills of Tirumala was relatively better, although the pouring rain hampered the pilgrims. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams reopened the ghats roads for vehicular traffic, although the two stairways intended for pilgrims to traverse the hills remained closed. Pilgrims who booked tickets online were allowed to attend Lord Venkateswara’s darshan.

The flood in the home district of the chief minister of Kadapa saw the Annamayya project being violated and left a trail of destruction in many villages downstream under the constituency of Rajampet.

More than 30 people were swept away by three villages along the course of the Cheyyeru River, where water from the Annamayya Medium Irrigation Project gushed out. At one point on Friday, two lakh cusecs of flood water flowed from the Annamayya Project when its normal capacity was only two tmc ft.

Kadapa, as well, reported the highest toll of 13 to date.

In Kadiri town, Anantapuramu district, a building under construction collapsed due to incessant rains and fell on a nearby building, killing at least seven people, including three children.

Police and tax authorities rescued seven other people at the site of the incident.

Nehru Yuva Kendra Sanghatan Vice President Vishnuvardhan Reddy expressed sorrow over the tragedy and blamed the illegal constructions for the incident.

He demanded action against the municipal officials in Kadiri responsible for this and Rs 50 lakh each paid to the parents of the deceased.

In the district of Chittoor, four people were killed in incidents related to the rains, according to the government.

In SPS Nellore district, an officer assigned to the State Disaster Response Force in Vizianagaram drowned while carrying out a rescue operation in Damaramadugu village, SPS district Nellore.

Police said the SDRF was engaged in the rescue operation to save villagers stranded in the Somasila River flood when tragedy struck its own man.

SPS Nellore district was the hardest hit as a record flood of over 3.32 lakh cusecs in Somasila left many villages stranded on Saturday.

A total of 243 relief camps were opened in the four districts where 20,923 people evacuated from flood-affected areas were accommodated.

South Central Railway General Manager Gajanan Mallya inspected the Nandaluru-Rajampet section where the railway line was washed away under the impact of flooding in Cheyyeru.

The SCR said in a statement that restoration work on the track was in full swing.

The general manager ordered officials to complete the restoration work on the war footing, observing all standard safety standards.

Meanwhile, at least 10 Express trains were canceled on Saturday and Sunday due to flooding of the railroad tracks in the Nellore-Padugupadu section in the Vijayawada division.

The state government said 1,549 houses, valued at more than five crore rupees, were damaged while another 488 houses remained blocked.

Extensive livestock damage was also reported, as 612 head of cattle were killed and 3,232 chickens perished. Around 1,791 small cattle like sheep and goats were also killed in the flood, causing a total loss of over Rs 2.31 crore.

Agricultural crops on more than 2.33 lakh hectares and horticultural crops on about 20,000 hectares were damaged, according to government data.

The roads were now completely rutted in these neighborhoods.

Many culverts, roadways and bridges suffered significant damage from flash floods.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.varthabharati.in/india/sidhu-calls-pak-pm-imran-khan-bada-bhai-bjp-aap-manish-tewari-slam-punjab-cong-chief The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

