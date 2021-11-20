Sidhu stirs controversy after calling Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan “older brother”





Chandigarh, Nov 20 (IANS) Punjabi Congressman Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday addressed Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan as his “older brother” and sparked controversy – a repeat of 2018 when he spoke traveled to Pakistan for the latter’s swearing-in ceremony and kissed the army chief there.

Sidhu made the claim of “bada bhai” (elder brother) while interacting with the CEO of the Kartarpur project in Pakistan.

He was in Kartarpur with several Punjab cabinet ministers to pay tribute to Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara.

Sidhu also said he had a lot of love for the Pakistani prime minister.

Responding to Sidhu’s remarks, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya criticized the Congressional High Command for favoring “Sidhu-loving Pakistan over veteran Amarinder Singh.”

“Rahul Gandhi’s favorite Navjot Singh Sidhu calls Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan his ‘bada bhai’. The last time he hugged General Bajwa, the head of the Pakistani army, he praised.

“Is it any surprise that the Gandhi siblings chose a Pakistan-loving Sidhu over veteran Amarinder Singh?” Malviya asked.

In 2018, Sidhu sparked controversy when he hugged Pakistani army chief General Bajwa during his visit to Pakistan for Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony.

After returning from Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara, Sidhu requested the opening of the corridor for cross-border trade.

“I ask that if you want to change the life of Punjab, we should open the borders. Why should we go through the port of Mundra, a total of 2,100 km? Why not from here (Kartarpur corridor), where there is only 21 km (towards Pakistan), ”he told the media.

Without mince words, Sidhu thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart Prime Minister Imran Khan for reopening the corridor.

Responding to the controversy over whether Sidhu referred to Khan as a ‘bada bhai’, Punjabi Minister Pargat Singh, who accompanied Sidhu on his visit to Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara, said: “When Prime Minister Modi went (to the Pakistan), he is a “Desh Premi”, when Sidhu leaves, he is “Desh Drohi”. Can’t I call you brother? We follow the philosophy of Guru Nanak Dev.

However, Sidhu’s Congress Party MP Manish Tewari criticized him for his “bada bhai” remark.

“Imran Khan may be anyone’s older brother, but for India he is the cat paw of the Pakistan Deep State ISI military suit that sends weapons and narcotics to Punjab and sends terrorists daily through J&K LOC. Did we forget the martyrdom of our soldiers in Poonch so soon? Tewari asked in a tweet.

In 2018, Punjab’s chief minister Amarinder Singh said his minister Sidhu’s hug to Pakistani army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa in Islamabad was “not a nice gesture and was completely avoidable.”

Sidhu should have avoided engaging in such a gesture as Indian soldiers are being killed every day at the borders, the chief minister said.

“After all, it is the head of the army who gives the order to kill, the soldiers content to follow the order,” added the chief minister.

