Donald Trump praises Wisconsin shooting accused Kyle Rittenhouse for acquittal





On Friday, November 19, former US President Donald Trump congratulated 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse on his acquittal in his Kenosha, Wis. Homicide trial after a jury found him not guilty of all counts. ‘charge. “, [sic]Trump said in a statement shared by spokesperson Liz Harrington on Twitter. Rittenhouse was cleared of all charges after pleading self-defense in the tragic Kenosha murders which became a turning point in the national debate over guns, self-defense and racial injustice, the Associated Press reported (AP).

The jury returned its verdict on Friday after more than a month of deliberation. Rittenhouse could have been sentenced to life imprisonment if found guilty of the most serious charge against him. The charges against him included homicide, attempted homicide and recklessly endangering security for killing two people and injuring a third with an AR-type semi-automatic weapon. In the summer of 2020, the shootings took place during a demonstration against police violence against blacks.

"- President Donald J. Trump

Rittenhouse shot three people with an AR-15 rifle

It all started when Rittenhouse visited Kenosha on August 25, 2020, amid protests when police shot and injured Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, shot three people with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, killing Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and the third person, Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, who was injured. The youngster was then able to flee the city and return to his home state, Illinois. A month after his detention, he was transferred to Wisconsin. Meanwhile, the case sparked debate far beyond Kenosha, with questions about racial justice, law enforcement, guns and white privilege.

Rittenhouse revealed to the jury that he visited Kenosha that night to protect local businesses, provide first aid and patrol as protesters deteriorated into civil disorder. He further stated that he is currently enrolled at Arizona State University for a nursing degree. He also claimed to have worked as a lifeguard in Kenosha and completed an EMT cadet program that included CPR and basic first aid training, according to USA Today.

