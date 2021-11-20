Boris Johnson has warned that a “high-risk” Brexit move could backfire on the UK, saying: “It’s worse!” »Common thread





Boris Johnson has warned that a “high-risk” Brexit move could backfire on the UK, saying: “It’s worse!” BORIS JOHNSON has been warned that the invocation of Article 16 in the ongoing Brexit dispute with the European Union could seriously backfire on the UK, as any trade war retaliation from Brussels would be far worse. Almost a year after Britain officially left the European Union, the two sides are at odds over post-Brexit trade deals in Northern Ireland. Lord Frost, Britain’s Brexit Minister, wants to revise large parts of the Northern Ireland protocol, saying it just isn’t working. The EU, on the other hand, refuses to budge, and the “far-reaching” proposals presented to British negotiators last month fall short of their demands. Boris Johnson and Lord Frost continued to warn that Article 16 is still “on the table”, implying that the UK could use it immediately. This mechanism allows either party to suspend parts of the agreement that it deems unsustainable due to economic, social or environmental factors. The EU, on the other hand, has retaliated swiftly, warning that if Article 16 is triggered it will retaliate forcefully, raising fears of a potentially destructive trade war between the two sides. Political experts believe the UK is pursuing a “high-risk strategy” by invoking Article 16, warning that any subsequent trade war would be far more damaging to the country. “Boris Johnson will trigger Article 16 if they feel that the concessions offered by the EU are insufficient, but it is a high risk strategy,” said Wyn Grant, British political scientist and professor of politics at the ‘University of Warwick. “The EU bowed, but the role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) is a red line for them, and accepting it is difficult for the UK.” “It is likely that the EU will retaliate if large parts of the deal are put on hold, resulting in a trade war.” “Both sides would suffer losses, but the UK’s would be bigger.” Lord Frost has continued to warn that the conditions for triggering Article 16 have been met in recent weeks, but insists he will try to find a win-win solution for both sides. However, Alistair Jones, associate professor of politics at De Montfort University in Leicester, argued that the conditions to trigger the mechanism may not exist at all. “The problem here,” he told this website. “Brinkwire News in condensed form.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.brinkwire.com/news/boris-johnson-warned-that-a-high-risk-brexit-move-could-backfire-on-the-uk-saying-come-off-worse/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos