Navjot Singh Sidhu ignores criticism of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s comment “bada bhai”





Navjot Singh Sidhu at a press conference in Kartarpur on Saturday | Twitter @sherryontopp

Unresponsive to scathing criticism of calling Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan a “bada bhai” (big brother), Punjab Congressman Navjot Singh Sidhu rejected the BJP’s relentless attacks on him with just one line: “Let the BJP say what it wants”.

Sidhu then left the press conference in Gurdaspur, Punjab after returning from his visit to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan.

As a reporter asked Sidhu a question about his “bada bhai” remark, the Congress leader interrupted him by saying, “BJP jo marzi kahe, main ki kara (Let BJP say whatever he wants, what should -I do) “.

# WATCH | Gurdaspur, Punjab: Head of State Congress Navjot Singh Sidhu responds to questions about BJP allegations he called Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan a “big brother”. He says: “Let the BJP say whatever it wants …” pic.twitter.com/QU0mY4Nd1v

ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2021

The smoldering politics over the 58-year-old cricketer-turned-politician’s ties to Imran Khan reached a new nucleation point today as his loyalty to the country was called into question, again.

Controversy erupted shortly after BJP IT department chief Amit Malviya shared an alleged video of Sidhu greeting and hugging a Pakistani official and calling Imran Khan his “bada bhai”.

“Rahul Gandhi’s favorite Navjot Singh Sidhu calls Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan his ‘bada bhai.’ The last time he hugged General Bajwa, the head of the Pakistani army, he praised . Is it any surprise that Gandhi’s siblings chose a Pakistan-loving Sidhu over veteran Amarinder Singh? ” Malviya tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi’s favorite Navjot Singh Sidhu calls Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan his bada bhai. The last time he kissed General Bajwa, head of the Pakistani army, he praised him.

Is it any surprise that the Gandhi siblings chose a Pakistan-loving Sidhu over veteran Amarinder Singh? pic.twitter.com/zTLHEZT3bC

Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 20, 2021

Several politicians also strongly criticized Sidhu with BJP MP Gautam Gambhir tweeting: “Send your son or daughter to the border, then call a terrorist head of state, your big brother! # Disgusting #Spineless.”

“Does Sidhu remember that Pakistani terrorists killed over 40 of our civilians and jawans in Kashmir last month? We have been fighting terrorism for 70 years with Pakistan, ”added Gambhir.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla also disapproved of Sidhu’s comments. “All representatives inside and outside the House are expected to say positive things. All representatives should believe that our country is supreme and that no country is above our country, ”Birla said.

Manish Tewari of Congress did not spare his colleague either.

Akali Dal leader Daljit Cheema accused Sidhu of wanting “publicity”.

“He (Sidhu) has no idea of ​​his responsibilities. He says such things deliberately, he knows that if he speaks for Pakistan and its prime minister, it will become a problem in India. Even if he has to. speak against the feelings of the country, he wants publicity. I think we should ignore him, “Cheema said.

BJP spokesman Gaurav Goel demanded that Sidhu be sent to Pakistan to be with his “brother Imran Khan”.

Sidhu’s visit to Kartarpur Sahib comes against a dramatic backdrop at the State Congress in recent weeks marred by several outings and, more recently, after Sidhu’s exclusion from the delegation led by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi who visited Kartarpur Sahib on Thursday.

Navjot Singh Sidhu openly revolted against his own party – criticizing several measures – and he even won his case after the dismissal of the Punjab’s attorney general and the appointment of his choice, DS Patwalia, as the government’s main lawyer state Friday.

Sidhu also said that the reopening of the Kartarpur Corridor, which connects Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the resting place of the founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak Dev, to the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur, was made possible through the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. and Imran Khan. .

