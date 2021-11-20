Do Americans Deserve the Right to Dismiss a President?





While the GOP-controlled Senate of former President Trump Donald Trump in Pennsylvania spent up to 0K on the election investigation, Trump congratulates Rittenhouse on his acquittal. him from the office. Change.org tried to give them a platform to channel their angst and anger. Through various petitions, the group has collected more than 6 million signatures from people wanting to hold Trump accountable, impeach him, or recall his election.

We, the undersigned, have no confidence in Donald Trump’s ability to lead our country, a petition read. He is unfit for a position, he is a national embarrassment, he is hopelessly compromised, blatantly unethical and blatantly ignorant. The best and fastest way to replace him with a fit POTUS is a national recall election, and the sooner the better before he and his administration can do more harm.

There you have it: People’s Democracy in Action.

It could be safely assumed that those who signed this petition would be reluctant to apply even one of these charges in President BidenJoe BidenPennsylvania’s GOP-controlled Senate to spend up to 0K on the election investigation. Biden’s Choice for US Attorney in Arizona Confirmed by Senate Emergent Biosolutions Boosters for all MORE or his family, but it’s also safe to assume that millions of other Americans would be delighted to do just that.

All of this begs the question: in our age of polarized politics, in which no one wants to give an inch on any subject, is there an option for one side or the other to actually remove an American president? The answer is no.

And that leads to another question: Do the American people deserve the right to remove a president?

Again, in our hate-filled political time, this seems like an option that millions of Americans on both sides of the division We are always right, you are always wrong, would wholeheartedly support.

Almost everything is now unfortunately seen through partisan and selfish lenses. But what if voters elect an American president who even many on the other side agreed to be truly incompetent, corrupt, personally flawed, or blatantly indifferent to the welfare of the American people?

What if this embarrassment of a president’s negative attributes and responsibilities still did not allow the 25th Amendment to be invoked? Section IV of this amendment which was cited ad nauseam by the Liberals as a way to remove Trump from the White House reads:

Whenever the vice-president and a majority of the principal agents of the executive department or any other body that Congress may provide by law, transmit to the president pro tempore of the Senate and to the president of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the vice-president immediately assumes the powers and duties of his office as interim president.

Obviously, this article can put too much power and temptation in the hands of a small group of people to attempt to invalidate the greater will of the American people for partisan means.

But what if the American people decide that the president maybe even the one they voted for no longer serves the nation and clearly does not have their best interests at heart? Shall we, the people, suffer for a few more years from the damage that could be inflicted by such a president who could undermine our national and economic security as he or she mumbles about the Oval Office? The answer is yes, we do.

So what is a possible solution to this dilemma? A new constitutional amendment to allow dismissal of presidents.

At the federal level, there is no mechanism to remove elected officials, not even members of Congress. But, as we have just seen with the failed attempt to recall California Governor Gavin Newsom Gavin Newsom LA schools offering gift cards, “Hamilton” tickets for Balance / Sustainability student vaccinations Presented by Southern Company Les Indigenous solar startups see business as activism Billions at stake in the fight The Future of Gaming in California PLUS, this option exists in a number of states and cities.

The need for the American people to have the ability to remove a president has been mentioned several times. In 1951, Robert Hendrickson, a Republican senator from New Jersey, perhaps tired of nearly two decades of Democratic White House rule, proposed such a constitutional amendment. The suggestion came to nothing, but it is an idea that could gain ground among American supporters.

How then to bring about the possibility of dismissing a president?

The first step could be to offer the option to voters in a national election. Would a majority of them agree to such an escape clause being accessible to them? If they vote yes, then an amendment to remove a president should be seriously considered.

Common sense would dictate that if we can recall a mayor or governor who can cause irreparable harm to a city or state, we should be able to save the nation from the same fate. Unfortunately, until this change is granted, we are stuck with the mistake made by the majority of Americans in the voting booth.

Douglas MacKinnon, political and communications consultant, was a White House writer for Presidents Ronald Reagan and George HW Bush, and a former special assistant for policy and communications at the Pentagon during the last three years of the Bush administration.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/582262-do-americans-deserve-the-right-to-recall-a-president The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos