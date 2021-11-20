Where is Xi’s China headed?





Their country, home to one of the world’s largest and oldest civilizations, long a leader in science and technology, has been largely isolated from the great wave of military and technological progress that began in West in the 16th century. It was late for the powerful economic gains that began with the Industrial Revolution in the 18th century. It was dominated by outside powers during the 19th century.

And for the past century, when the parents and grandparents of this Chinese couple were alive, China suffered from the collapse of the Qing Dynasty, civil wars, brutal occupation by Japan, a protracted battle between the forces of Chiang Kai Shek and Mao Zedong.

Mao won this struggle, but then plunged the country into 30 years of very charged revolutionary experiences, from the Great Leap Forward to the Cultural Revolution, all of which failed. By the end of the 1970s, China was an exhausted, impoverished, isolated country with a revolutionary regime whose cause of Red China had lost all global relevance. The parents of this Chinese couple were among the poorest people in the world, with the fewest options. Then came Deng Xiaoping, the leader of the Communist Party who guided China from the late 1970s to the 1990s, and his policies that opened China to the markets and to the world. They have resulted not only in peace and stability, but also in what economist Jeffrey Sachs has called “the most successful development story in the history of the world”. For four decades, the Chinese economy grew by almost 10% per year. And the GDP per capita has been multiplied by more than 25. With this economic progress came the creation of a new Chinese society, more open, more ambitious and confident of its place in the world. It is only natural that the Chinese have great pride and satisfaction which can sometimes turn into overconfidence and arrogance. And when they hear the criticisms of their country in the West, they may well wonder if foreigners are not just mad at a China that has so quickly risen through the ranks of nations, if America in particular wants to keep it. China in its place, so speak. It’s a good question. It has always been difficult for the existing superpower to find space for an emerging superpower. But it is surely made much more difficult by the third Chinese revolution: the changes which were made by its now supreme leader, President Xi Jinping. Xi has pushed China towards greater repression at home, with a smaller role for free markets and a stronger emphasis on communist ideology in all areas. He also pursued a more aggressive policy abroad. The architect of China’s openness, Deng Xiaoping, spoke of the need for China to hide its strength and bide its time. But it wasn’t just advice to wait a few decades. Deng understood that China was so big, bordering so many countries with so many border disputes, that it needed to reassure the world. Winston Churchill once said that Russia was “an enigma shrouded in mystery within an enigma”. China, on the other hand, is a cornucopia, a vast territory teeming with contradictions. Say anything about China, and you can find it in there with its opposite. Will Xi be able to control this sprawling country and force it to follow the lines he wants? So far he has been successful at home. But in doing so, he makes the life of this average Chinese couple less open and their country less admired. Xi has changed China, but in a way that makes his rise on the world stage far more dangerous.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/20/opinions/fareed-chinas-iron-fist-column/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos