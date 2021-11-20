Biden has more S&P 500 records than Trump





Democratic presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden and US President Donald … [+] Asset. Photo by JIM WATSON, SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images.

AFP via Getty Images

The S&P 500 closed Thursday at a record high at 4,704.54 (its third close above 4,700) and fell just short of another record on Friday when it lost 6.58 points or 0, 14% at 4,697.96. The Nasdaq closed at an all-time high of 16,057, its first close above 16,000, while the Dow Industrials lags at 35,601, nearly 1,000 points below its all-time high.

Markets are climbing the proverbial wall of worry with concerns over the Fed’s phase-out program, which will eventually raise interest rates and appoint President Biden as Fed chairman, with the Delta variant still having an impact on the economy, fears inflation will hold high for longer than expected, how long will supply chain problems persist and significant additional spending by the federal government. For the week, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were up 0.3% and 1.2%, respectively, while the Dow was down 1.4%.

Stocks have performed better under Biden than Trump where it counts

In President Trump’s preferred measure of success, President Bidens’ post-election gains in the S&P 500 index largely beat Trump’s equivalent to just over a year of election. While the Dow Industrials captures the most attention, the S&P 500 Index covers a broader spectrum of the economy and is the most widely used index for passive index investing.

Charlie Bilello, Founder and CEO of Compound Capital Advisors, has created a chart that shows how many times the S&P 500 has hit record highs in a year since 1929. For 2021, the index has eclipsed the record 66 times, which is the second highest number. to the years 1995 77 times. Bidens’ record number also eclipses Trump’s best year in 2017, when the index broke its all-time high 62 times.

There have been four times the S&P 500 index has hit 60 or more records in a year.

1964: 65 records 1995: 77 records

As of 2013, when the S&P 500 recovered from its fall from the Great Recession, the lowest number of records was 10 in 2015.

2013: 45 records 2014: 53 2015: 10 2016: 18 2017: 62 (fourth best) 2018: 19 2019: 36 2020: 33 2021: 66 to 19 November

Bidens S&P 500 performance beat Trump

Trump has posted a gain of 20.5% since his election day and 13.9% since his inauguration until mid-November 2017 in the S&P 500.

From Tuesday November 8, closing: + 439 or 20.5% From January 19 (the day before the inauguration): + 315 or 13.9%

Performance of the S&P 500 under President Trump

StockCharts.com

Using the indices, the returns from when the Bidens election was called the weekend after the election on Friday, the Bidens market returns are significantly higher than Trump by 13.3% and 9.7% since his inauguration.

From Tuesday November 3, closing: + 1,329 or 39.4% From Friday November 6, closing: + 1,189 or 33.9% From January 19 (the day before the Inauguration): + 899 + 23.7%

Performance of the S&P 500 under President Biden

StockCharts.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/chuckjones/2021/11/20/biden-has-more-sp-500-records-than-trump/

