Boris Johnson said: Payroll tax dump plan or Conservative rebellion | Social Protection

Senior Tories on Saturday urged Boris Johnson to abandon plans that would see many of England’s poorest retirees pay more for their social care or risk being forced by his own MPs into a humiliating turnaround.

The Prime Minister, still reeling from sordid allegations and the fury of Red Wall MPs over reduced rail investment in the north, faces yet another potentially damaging Commons rebellion at the hands of a growing party. more mutinous.

The Observer has learned that several Tory MPs from the north participated in an emergency appeal put in place by Care Minister Gillian Keegan on Friday afternoon, in which she was allegedly harassed by backbench MPs complaining that plans were unfair and had not been fully explained or thought through.

According to MPs on the call, former Tory chief whip Mark Harper challenged Keegan to produce a more detailed analysis of the plans, which neither she nor the two officials present were able to do. Harper then said it would not be enough for him to produce details on voting day, which is expected to be Monday or Tuesday.

Minister of Care Gillian Keegan. Photograph: Stephen Pover / Rex

Several high-ranking Tory MPs have reportedly told Tory whips they consider voting against the plans or abstaining, unless they are amended to ensure retirees are not forced to sell their homes for pay for their care, like Johnson before. promised.

Jeremy Hunt, former health secretary and current chairman of the health select committee, said it was deeply disappointing that the new plans were not as gradual as those proposed by Andrew Dilnot, the economist who drew up the plans initial capping of individual contributions. . He said it would now be up to the government to improve rights once the cap is introduced.

Damian Green, the former Tory cabinet minister, who was also on call, told the Observer that the government should abandon the plans and adopt a system that would ensure that people could keep a percentage of their real estate assets.

I would urge them to take a different approach, Green said. I think it would be infinitely better to ensure that people can keep a percentage of their real estate than to have a flat rate that applies across the country.

Conservative WhatsApp groups are reportedly full of comments from MPs, many of whom are sitting on the red wall, talking about a potential rebellion unless the government backs down.

Last week, as MPs’ minds shifted their focus to poverty-related issues and the decision to cut the eastern section of the high-speed line to Leeds, ministers announced changes to social protection schemes , which would mean that the poorest retirees would not, after all, be able to count means-tested payments by the state for their care to a total ceiling of 86,000 for any individual. It is believed that the change was made under pressure from the Treasury.

Critics said this meant that if someone who owned a home of a million people would be able to protect more than 90% of their assets, someone with a home worth 70,000, in a less wealthy part of the country would lose almost everything.

Dr Dan Poulter MP, who works part-time as a psychiatrist in the NHS, said the unwanted change in plans was the result of the government not setting aside enough money for social care when its main announcements on additional NHS funding and care reform were made in September.

The initial set of proposals for a lifetime cap of 86,000 social care costs were strong and addressed the injustice of people having to sell their homes to pay for their care, but there were still questions as to whether the sums were government added up, Poulter said.

Andrew Dilnot testifies before the Treasury Board this week. Photography: HoC

So while this policy change is surprising, I suspect it may well have been motivated by the realization that an additional $ 5.6 billion, while welcome, would never be enough to meet both care and workforce challenges in the social protection system as well as adequately funding the establishment of a ceiling of 86,000 childcare costs. Unfortunately, it will be the poorest retirees with relatively small assets who will be most affected by these changes.

When she announced the plans last Thursday, Keegan said they would reduce complexity and ensure people don’t unfairly hit the cap at an artificially faster rate than they are contributing.

Analysis by the Observer shows that nearly three-quarters of the seats the Conservatives won over Labor in the last election will be among those hardest hit by these changes.

Of the 54 seats the Conservatives won from Labor in 2019, 41 have average house prices below that level. In the riding of Burnley, for example, an average house is worth 99,950. In Darlington it is 135,000 and in Durham North West it is 120,000, according to recent figures from the House of Commons library.

Appearing before a committee of MPs last week, Dilnot said about 60% of seniors who end up needing social care would lose out under the government’s plans.

The people hardest hit by this change are those with exactly 106,000 assets, he said. But all those who have assets below 186,000 would fare worse with what the government is proposing than with the proposals we have made and for which the law was intended. It was a big change announced yesterday. He finds savings exclusively with the less well-off groups.

Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth said: Boris Johnson’s care plans crumble into chaos, Tory MPs bicker as ministers admit they haven’t even studied how the proposals hit so disproportionately those with modest assets.

As officials confirm these changes will crush some of the poorest retirees, many in the North and Midlands, Tory MPs must join Labor in rejecting this unfair scam and demanding that ministers come back with a fair alternative.

Charles Tallack of the Health Foundation said the average price of 160,000 red-seat homes meant they were most likely to be affected by the proposed changes. The type of people who currently use care are also more likely to be worse off under the plans. The majority of those in care are women over 80, who have a median wealth of 156,000.