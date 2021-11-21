Jokowi’s solution for PLN’s excess electricity supply and the amount of Pertamina’s oil imports





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi explained the problems encountered by two public energy companies, PT Pertamina (Persero) and PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (Persero). These problems include an oversupply at PLN and significant oil imports at Pertamina. For this reason, he said that there was a need for a community energy transition strategy. He said 67% of the country’s energy supply is supplied by coal, 15% is supplied by fuel oil and 8% by gas. Read also : Balance of payments surplus 10 billion dollars “If we can switch to another energy, for example, all cars are replaced by electricity, all domestic gas is replaced by electricity, because the PLN is overabundant, which means that the supply of PLN absorbed, Pertamina’s oil imports will decrease, ”Jokowi said in a video uploaded to the presidential secretariat’s Youtube account on Saturday, November 20, 2021. Jokowi said the big goal is for the country to get benefits in the form of a balance of payments which for years has struggled with excessive oil imports. It also affects the rupee exchange rate. Read also : The reason Jokowi fired a Pertamina official “It affects our currency, affects our so-called dollar exchange rate. Because every dollar Pertamina must provide, must buy dollars in the market with an amount that is not small, very large, ”Jokowi said. Because of this, he said he continues to push electric cars and electric stoves. However, he said the commissioners and directors of PLN and Pertamina now face the task of making the transition. For example, what steps could be launched next year or in a few years. “If this is not resolved, our balance of payments will never be settled. These are the logics we all have to understand the calculations for. Not just specifically for PLN as a state-owned enterprise, Pertamina as a state-owned enterprise, no, “Jokowi said. Jokowi said the two companies are still state-owned enterprises. Therefore, the interests of the country are there, although the professionalism to make profit is still there. “But again, there are still missions at Pertamina and at PLN.” CAESAR AKBAR Read also: In Ahok to the directors of Pertamina-PLN, Jokowi recalls fossil energy Always update the latest information. Watch the latest news and some news from Tempo.co on the Telegram “Tempo.co Update” channel. Click on https://t.me/tempodotcoupdate join. First you need to install the Telegram app.

