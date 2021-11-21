Trump is actively seeking the vengeful ousting of Alabama GOP Governor Kay Ivey





Former President Donald Trump has a vendetta against Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and is trying to woo a Republican to oppose his candidacy for re-election, all because the former president accuses Ivey of having canceled one of his gatherings planned in his state this summer. .

Although Trump’s “Freedom Rally” slated for July 3 at the USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park in Mobile has been called off by the Battleship Commission which oversees the park and not by the governor, the former president holds Ivey personally responsible. Trump “privately blamed” Ivey for the cancellation, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, and now his heart is set on revenge.

In an effort to get revenge on Ivey, Trump spoke to Lynda Blanchard, who served as an ambassador in his administration and is currently a candidate for the US Senate in Alabama. He’s trying to convince Blanchard to run for governor against Ivey instead, Trump’s advisers told the Journal.

But Trump’s anger against Ivey may be misplaced. AL.com reported that the park commission was concerned that Trump’s rally could be seen as a “partisan” event, which could have violated Alabama state law if he had organized it. According to Bill Tunnell, the chairman of the commission who spoke to AL.com, the commission was also concerned that the event would be public, but it may have been open to hosting a private Trump event, but not public.

Ivey, on the other hand, remained a supporter of Trump. At the end of July, she wrote an editorial in the Washington Post titled “The Trump administration has given us the best weapons against covid-19.” We should use them. She also recently met Mike Lindell, a friend of Trump’s, conspiracy theorist and guy from MyPillow. But that kiss apparently didn’t do much to get her back into Trump’s favor if he still pushes a Republican opponent to challenge her.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/trump-vengeful-ouster-alabama-republican-governor-1260727/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos