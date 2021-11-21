Jokowi encourages Pertamina and PLN to prepare for the energy transition





This energy transition can no longer be delayed. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) encouraged the PT Pertamina and PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) to immediately prepare plans energetic transition from fossil energy to green energy. Switching to more environmentally friendly energy is one of the government’s efforts to control climate change. This was conveyed by the President when he gave instructions to the Board of Commissioners and Directors of PT Pertamina and PT Pertamina PLN at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, last Tuesday (16/11). “Indeed, we know that this energy transition cannot be delayed. Therefore, planning, great designnya, it should start to be prepared. What will we do next year, what will we do next year, what will we do over the next five years, ”Jokowi said in his new directive uploaded to the channel. Youtube Presidential Secretariat Saturday (20/11). Jokowi said preparing for the energy transition to green energy is a must. Therefore, he asked to make the best use of time to strengthen the foundations towards the energy transition. “That has to be prepared, which ones can be moved to hydropower, which can be moved to geothermal, and then which can be moved to solar, which can be moved to wind. Everything is starting to be identified because it will be signed by us, “Jokowi continued. Jokowi said the biggest source of energy in Indonesia still comes from coal, which is 67%, then fuel or fuel 15% and gas 8%. He believed that if Indonesia could divert energy, it would impact balance of payments gains that could affect the Indonesian currency. So far, it has been difficult for the government to resolve balance of payments problems due to the large imports of oil. “If we can switch to another energy, for example, all cars are replaced by electricity, all domestic gas is replaced by electricity, because in PLN”, excess supply. This means that the supply of PLN is absorbed, the oil imports in Pertamina will decrease, ”he said. Next, regarding investment, Jokowi mentioned that many investors are interested in investing in Pertamina and also PLN. However, the complexity of government bureaucracy as well as that of state-owned enterprises has hindered investors from making their investments. Therefore, Jokowi encourages its staff not to complicate the entry of investments in Pertamina and PLN. “Investment decisions can be made by companies, but the government also has a great strategy to bring this country to a goal that we all aspire to. A great plan that the country has too,” Jokowi said. In addition, he said the world is changing rapidly, so the big projects going on can change depending on the circumstances. Therefore, he hopes that overseas investment opportunities should be as open as possible. “Once again, the opportunity to invest in Pertamina, the opportunity to invest in PLN is very wide open if you are open, open the door wide,” he said. Enterprise State Erick Thohir, and Minister of Investment / Head of BKPM Bahlil Lahadalia.

