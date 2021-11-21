Repeal of farm laws won’t make Narendra Modi a hero, Congress says





Congress believes that repealing farm laws cannot repair the political damage that one of the biggest movements in the country’s history has inflicted on BJP, because farmers believe the laws were not an aberration but reflected the state of mind of Prime Minister Narendra Modis. The check Modi signed yesterday cannot be cashed, senior Punjab congressman Sunil Jakhar said. The telegraph, arguing that the Prime Minister had retreated only after having exhausted all his ammunition.

Farmers will continue to view Modi as the leader who imposed farm laws on them, not as a savior who repealed them, Jakhar said. Congress, which celebrated Kisan Vijay Diwas across the country on Saturday, issued a terse message: Don’t be fooled. It is not benevolence, it is not a compromise; it is a calculated decision to achieve a single goal of power. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stressed that the Prime Minister did not act against the Union Minister of State in charge of the House Ajay Mishra Teni, whose son is accused of mowing the farmers of Lakhimpur Kheri a few days after that the minister himself had launched a public threat against them. Congress pointed to Modis’ silence on the more than 700 farmers who died during the movement, as well as his claim that only some farmers were against the laws, as proof that he really didn’t care. Jakhar said Modi had repealed farm laws to save the BJP situation in Uttar Pradesh, where assembly elections are scheduled for early next year. The Punjab, which will also go to the polls at the same time, is a loss for the party, he said. Whoever enters the coal mine, their hands will be blackened. If Captain Amarinder Singh lines up with the BJP, he will enter the sinking ship, the former Punjabi congressman said. Insisting that Modi was exposed in front of the people of the country, Jakhar said: All of its flagship programs have boomed. It started with an attempt to kill the Land Acquisition Act. Then the CAA and GST made people angry. The less we say, the better it is about the mismanagement of the Covid, and finally the agricultural laws. He added: It was not an ordinary demonstration, it was an inquilab (revolution). Modi didn’t realize he was biting more than he could chew. His aura of invincibility is gone. People know he succumbed to the backlash. Ashish Mittal, General Secretary of All India Kisan Mazdoor Sabha (AIKMS), echoed the sentiment. Critical issues related to agriculture are now in the foreground after this protracted and successful movement. They cannot be abandoned because the Prime Minister unilaterally declared the repeal of farm laws. What about the MSP, what about doubling income? Diesel prices, input costs, suicide of farmers are all linked, he said. Rule out the possibility of farmers changing their perception of the prime minister overnight, Mittal said: His pro-business character is established. That he wants greater business penetration in agriculture is indisputable. What the new ministry headed by Amit Shah is doing to agricultural cooperatives is not hidden from us. We have seen the sinister games the government played through the media during this turmoil. His (Modis) management of the movement has raised serious questions about his faith in democracy. We have lost 700 farmers. How are farmers going to wipe the slate clean and start voting for BJP? Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi announced that a memorial would be built for farmers who lost their lives during the unrest. He demanded compensation for every life lost and the MSP as a statutory right. Describing Modi as a disaster, Congressional Communications Chief Randeep Surjewala said: Our Prime Minister Bhashanjeewi failed to convince farmers of the benefits of his attempt to water down the land acquisition law, did failed to convince economists and citizens of the benefits of demonetization, failed to convince traders of the benefits of the GST, failed to convince minorities of the virtues of AAC, failed to convincing the middle class of the advantages of high gasoline-diesel-LPG prices, have failed to convince manufacturers of the advantages of Make-in-India. Finally, he failed to convince farmers of the benefits of agricultural laws. There is a limit to ignorance, Sahib, the country understands everything, only the strong government does not understand. Many congressional leaders wondered how BJP leaders who had passionately defended farm laws now welcomed their repeal and praised the Prime Minister’s wisdom. Senior leader P. Chidambaram tweeted: The Home Secretary hailed the Prime Minister’s announcement as showing remarkable political acumen. The BJP chairman said the prime minister cares deeply about farmers. The defense minister said the prime minister made the decision taking into account the welfare of the farmers. Where have these worthy leaders and their wise counsel been in the past 15 months?

