Pro-Trump nonprofit gives millions to groups that bolster its agenda – Center for Public Integrity

A nonprofit closely linked to former President Donald Trump and his administration donated millions of dollars in 2020 to a range of conservative groups, according to a new tax return from the nonprofit, now called America First Works.

The largest grant to an outside group, nearly $ 4.8 million, went to Donors Trust, a donor-advised fund often used by Tory megadoners as a go-between for contributions to other non-profit organizations. lucrative. The ranking notes that the money is fbo [for the benefit of] Honest Ele, but cuts out the rest of the description, making the final recipient unclear.

Information in the disclosure suggests that the money could have been intended for the Honest Elections Project, a conservative group part of an opaque network of conservative nonprofits that receives money through Donors Trust. Honest Elections Project advocated against expanding access to postal ballots in several states last year.

Ashley Hayek, president of America First Works, provided a copy of the tax return in response to a request from the Center for Public Integrity, but did not respond to requests for comment. Representatives of the Honest Elections Project did not respond to requests for comment.

Heritage Action for America, whose leader boasted earlier this year of helping craft restrictive voting laws in states, has raised nearly $ 1 million. The group did not respond to a request for comment.

The new tax dossier highlights how a black money group with Trump’s imprimatur quietly directed millions of dollars from secret donors to help create conservative groups ahead of the 2020 election, said Anna Massoglia, researcher-investigator at the non-partisan Center for Responsive. Politics, which stalks money in politics.

America First Works was previously called America First Policies and changed its name earlier this year, according to a company file in Virginia. The money he gave to Donors Trust and Heritage Action were two of more than $ 18 million in grants to 17 distinct groups that the nonprofit said they gave in 2020, including more than 3.7 millions of dollars to groups doing voter registration work in the swing states of Florida, North Carolina and Pennsylvania. Last year, the Center for Public Integrity reported that America First disclosed donations to these same groups in 2019 and that state authorities were investigating some of the Florida and North Carolina groups’ contacts with voters, but without ultimately concluding that they had committed wrongdoing.

By law, nonprofits like America First Works can’t have partisan politics as their primary focus, but voter registration and advocacy don’t count. Nonprofits only have to disclose grants months after the fact, making it difficult for the public to know the donors behind a policy. Their annual tax returns provide a retroactive overview of their fundraising and spending.

Access to the ballot was at the center of increasingly fierce partisan fights until the 2020 presidential election. Trump repeatedly attacked postal voting as conducive to fraud, but offered no evidence. Allied Republican and Conservative groups have opposed changes to electoral laws and procedures intended to make voting easier during the pandemic, often battling in court.

The Honest Elections Project emerged in 2020, a new name for a group formerly known as the Judicial Education Project and part of a network known to support conservative judicial candidates, including Trumps candidates, the Center for Responsive Politics. and the Guardian reported in a joint investigation report last year.

The Honest Elections Project spent $ 250,000 on advertising last year to fight the expansion of postal voting, with some explicitly targeting Democrats. He filed briefs in lawsuits in election-related cases in several states and brought in an attorney who also represented Trump and Republican Party groups.

After the election, as Trump alleged widespread fraud, the group’s executive director Jason Snead disagreed, publicly stating that there was no evidence of it. He also condemned the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol. Snead previously worked on electoral integrity issues at the Heritage Foundation.

Donors Trusts tax returns, first reported by CNBC this week, include smaller grants to the Honest Elections Project, but nothing matches the $ 4.8 million reportedly reported in America First Works 990 He discloses a larger grant of $ 19.9 million to the 85 Fund. Corporate documents first reported by the Center for Responsive Politics and the Guardian show that the Honest Elections Project is legally a fictitious name, or alias, for the 85 Fund.

America First Works also revealed that they donated:

$ 2.5 million to host committees for the 2020 Republican convention. $ 1.1 million to Log Cabin Republicans, an organization defending LGBT conservatives. $ 350,000 to the Blexit Foundation, a group founded by conservative activist Candace Owens, which urges black Americans to quit the Democratic Party. Last year, the group paid for the travel and accommodation expenses of some attendees at a Trump event at the White House, according to an ABC News report. $ 100,000 to an Ohio group called Moms for America, which rallied behind Trump ahead of the election. Moms for America also held a Save the Republic rally near the United States Capitol on January 5. no Republic. $ 250,000 to Convention of States Action, a group with Tea Party roots whose primary goal is to build support for a convention to rewrite the Constitution to reduce the power of the federal government and enshrine term limits. Last year, the group worked to provide tools and advice to anti-lockdown protests, Politico reported. $ 20.3 million to America First Action, a related super PAC that spent $ 133.8 million to support Trump’s reelection bid during the 2020 election cycle, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

The America First Works record shows that it raised nearly $ 51.3 million from 54 donors in 2020.

Groups on both sides of the partisan divide benefit from millions of dollars in cash donated through nonprofits that do not disclose their donors. Earlier this week, Politico reported that a liberal group, the Sixteen Thirty Fund, had awarded more than $ 400 million in grants to left-wing organizations, with its largest grant going to America Votes, a group that promotes the voter registration and participation.

Brendan Fischer, director of federal reform for the Campaign Legal Center, a non-partisan watchdog group, said America First’s close association with Trump during his presidency is truly unique.

There were donors secretly giving millions of dollars to a group directly associated with a sitting president and the money was then spent to help that president stay in office, Fischer said.

