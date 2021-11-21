Boris Johnson plans the Blitz Law and Ordinance to restart his failed government

BORIS Johnson is planning a law and order blitz to restart his declining government.

PM has pledged to come up with red meat policy ideas to appease his deflated MPs and disillusioned voters.

He told ministers it was time to start delivering on their election promises after a scorching period of mishaps and U-turns.

Mr Johnson is determined to return to center stage after a week dominated by MP lethargy, the migrant crisis and the reduction in HS2.

A conservative source said: Boriss’s funny act is not washing away right now. It is time to put in place serious policies, but which we are capable of implementing.

We were only six months away from the local elections which will be our big mid-term test and we must raise our level by then.

Yesterday, the Prime Minister began by ordering a trans-Whitehall search for a solution to the growing number of migrants arriving by boat.

Cabinet Minister Stephen barclay was recruited to oversee the project alongside the Minister of the Interior Priti Patel. Mr Johnson has now declared it the government’s top priority.

But he also plans a harsh crackdown on crime to bolster his conservative credentials.

A high-ranking MP said: It would be easier to line up behind the Prime Minister if he delivered a full-fledged Conservative agenda. Instead, we have moderate Labor MPs taunting us for delivering Jeremy Corbynmanifesto of s.

The next six months he has the fight of his life. One more shit and it’s over. A high-ranking Conservative MP

Mr Johnson’s hope of staying in power rests on a large number of fringe seats.

In the 2019 elections, 71 seats were won with a majority of less than 3,000 votes.

A senior Conservative MP said: The next six months he will fight the fight of his life. One more shit and it’s over.

A former cabinet minister cautioned: on a scale of one to ten, where one is safe and ten says they have big problems, I would say they are in four.

